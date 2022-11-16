6 Rear Delt Exercises to Build Perfect Pair of Shoulders

If you want a perfect pair of well-defined shoulders, this article is for you.

Muscular and well-defined shoulders are a hallmark of a commanding physique. The incorporation of rear delt exercises into your workout regimen can help you attain that.

Some common benefits of rear delt exercises besides helping you build well-developed shoulders are greater stability in push movements, toned look, and greater strength for rowing movements.

Rear Delt Exercises for Shoulders

Here's a list of six effective and best rear delt exercises you can do to build the perfect pair of shoulders:

1) Bent Over Lateral Raise

Bent-over lateral raises target several muscle groups in the body, including the trapezius, deltoids, and rhomboids.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a straight standing position while holding a pair of dumbbells in both palms as they face each other. Keep your feet apart at shoulder distance, with your knees slightly bent.

While keeping your back straight, hinge down from your hips, with the dumbbells just below your chest. Lift your arms upwards so that they're parallel to the ground. At the top of the movement, squeeze your shoulder blades onto each other. Repeat.

2) Dumbbell Reverse Fly

Dumbbell reverse fly can help in balanced muscular development of the shoulders and in performing advanced movements.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a good standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance while clutching the dumbbells in both hands.

Hinge forward from your waist to bring your upper body parallel to the ground, and drive your hips to the back. Your arms should be hanging straight from the ground and palms facing each other.

Your abdominal muscles should be engaged and back flat. While keeping your elbows slightly bent, lift your hands to the sides at shoulder level. Reverse the movement, and repeat.

3) Single Arm Bent Over Row

Single arm bent row is a great rear delt exercise that can help you gain strength and engages the shoulders and back muscles.

How to do this exercise?

Begin by placing your right leg on the bench with your right elbow straight. Keep your left leg slightly behind, with your foot on the floor for greater support.

Make sure your spine is neutral while clutching a dumbbell in your left hand, with it reaching towards the ground. Bend your left elbow, and row it upward and backward so that it's almost in line with your chest. Lower the dumbbell back with control. Switch sides, and repeat.

4) Dumbbell Bent Over Row

Besides working on your core, dumbbell bent over rows also work the back muscles.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a straight standing position with your feet apart at hip distance, and clutch dumbbells in both palms.

Push your hips backward, and hinge down from your waist to bring your upper body parallel to the ground. Your arms should be hanging down towards the floor with palms angled against one another.

Your back should be flat, with your shoulder blades squeezed together. Row the weights towards your sides. Hold them before returning them back to their starting position. Repeat.

5) Rope High Pull on Cable Machine

Rope high pull can help you build cannonball shoulders by targeting your muscles in a unique way.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a tall standing position while facing the cable machine and feet apart from the hip distance. The cable attachment should be secured at your chest height with a rope handle attached to it.

Step back such that your arms are extended to the front. Bring the ropes towards your chest while keeping your elbows high to target the delts. With control, reverse the movement, and repeat.

6) Arnold Press

The Arnold press is an underrated exercise that can help you get the perfect pair of shoulders and sculpting and strengthening the arm muscles.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a good standing position with your feet apart at hip distance while clutching a couple of dumbbells in your hands.

Position your weight at shoulder level, with your palms facing you and elbows pointing towards the ground. Twist your hands to the side, and extend your arms straight towards the ceiling so that the palms are angled opposite to you. Reverse the movement, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned rear delt exercises are some of the best and most highly effective ones to build a perfect pair of shoulders. These exercises will ensure that you build well-rounded shoulders with balanced muscular development.

These rear delt exercises will also enable you to enhance shoulder mobility and reduce the risk of injuries.

