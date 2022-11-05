6 Yoga Poses & Exercises for Neck Pain

Neck pain is pretty common and can have many causes. These include daily activities that involve moving forward over and over again, having poor posture, or having a tendency to keep the head in the same place.

It doesn't take much to establish pain in this region, and it's not uncommon for that pain to spread to the shoulders and back. Neck pain can be the root of other problems such as headaches and even injuries.

Yoga is a great way to get rid of neck pain. Through yoga practice, you can learn to let go of any stress. Even for chronic neck pain, yoga may be helpful.

Yoga Asanas to Relieve Neck Pain

Check out the following six yoga asanas you can do to relieve neck pain:

1) Standing Forward Bend Pose

Here's how it's done:

Assume a standing position with the feet beneath the hips.

Lengthen your body by folding your upper body forward and keeping a slight bend in your knees.

Bring your hands, legs, or a block to the ground.

Relax your head and neck by tucking your chin into your chest and resting your chin on your chest.

You can shake your head lightly from side to side, front to back, or in circles. That helps alleviate tension in the neck and shoulders.

Maintain this pose for at least a minute.

Raise your arms and head as you roll your spine to the standing position.

2) Extended Triangle Pose

It's done as follows:

Jump, step, or walk with your feet farther apart than your hips.

Put your left foot out and right foot forward at an angle.

Raise your arms parallel to the ground, with your palms facing downward.

Reach forward with your right arm while bending forward at your right hip.

From this vantage point, lower your right arm, and raise your left arm to the ceiling.

You can glance anywhere or turn your neck a little while looking up and down.

Hold this stance for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

3) Warrior II Pose

It's done as follows:

Bring your left foot back while still standing with your toes pointing slightly to the left.

Bring your right foot forward. The inside of the left foot should be aligned with the inside of the right.

Raise your arms till they'reparallel to the ground, with the palms facing down.

Bend your right knee, but don't stretch it beyond your ankle.

Your spine should be extended upward as you press onto both feet.

View beyond your right fingertips. Hold this stance for 30 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

4) Thread the Needle Pose

Instructions:

Begin on all fours, with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Raise your right hand, and move it to the left along the floor, with your palms upward.

Put your left hand into the floor for stability; rest your body on your right shoulder, and look to the left.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Release slowly; return to the child's pose for a few breaths, and repeat on the other side.

5) Sphinx Pose

Instructions:

Lie down on your stomach with your elbows beneath your shoulders and hands and forearms pressed together.

As you raise your upper torso and head, tighten your lower back, buttocks, and thighs for stability.

Maintain a direct line of sight, and ensure that you're elongating your spine.

Maintain this stance for two minutes.

6) Extended Puppy Pose

Instructions:

Begin on all fours, with your wrists directly below the shoulders and knees below the hips.

Move your hands slightly forward, and raise your heels to rise onto your toes.

Gradually bring your buttocks towards your heels, pausing halfway down.

Engage your arms, and maintain elevated elbows. Your forehead should rest on the floor or a blanket.

Relax your neck completely. Maintain a tiny curve in your lower back as you press into your hands, stretch your arms, and drag your hips down onto your heels.

Hold for a minute.

Takeaway

According to various estimates, at least half of us experience neck pain at some point. However, given our busy, technologically focused, modern lives, that number could be closer to 100 percent. Fortunately, yoga can help with neck pain.

Performing yoga poses that strengthen the neck, shoulders and upper body can help you maintain these muscles and keep them strong. Regularly performing such asanas can also help relieve or even prevent neck pain.

Remember that your body is constantly changing. So, you should make adjustments to your practice and avoid poses that cause pain or discomfort. Permit your breath to direct your movement so that you move slowly and fluidly. Do not force or coerce yourself into a position; only touch the edge of your limit.

Hatha, yin, and restorative yoga are beneficial for alleviating neck pain. It's not advisable to perform fast, vigorous yoga unless you have experience.

