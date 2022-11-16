6 Yoga Poses to Get Rid of Vertigo

Vertigo is basically a feeling of dizziness. It is a condition that can be characterized by symptoms such as blurry vision, sweating, tripping, nausea, and a sensation of disbalance throughout the body. In some cases, people might experience ringing in the ears and severe headaches as well.

Vertigo mainly occurs due to issues in the inner ear, however, sometimes even sinusitis and spondylitis can cause this problem. Other reasons include sudden changes in bodily movements and postural defects.

The good news is that yoga can be very beneficial in easing these symptoms. Certain yoga poses can help improve your balance and regulate your nervous system, thereby eliminating the symptoms of vertigo completely. These poses work on the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system while boosting blood circulation to the head and throughout the body.

Yoga poses to get rid of vertigo

The following yoga asanas are some of the best ones to prevent vertigo and ease its symptoms.

1. Seated forward bend (Paschimottasana)

How to perform?

Assume the Sukhasana and stretch your legs out to the front.

Raise your arms above your head and slowly bend forward by hinging at your waist. As you bend, touch your toes or grab your feet.

At the same time, lower your head and try to rest it on your knees. Hold the pose for a few breaths, and then release. Do not over-stretch or arch your upper back.

2. Plow pose (Halasana)

How to perform?

Lie down with your face up. Place your hands on your waist and slowly lift your feet off the floor.

Next, start to move your legs behind your head as far as you can go. Ensure that your toes are in line with your head.

Position your arms straight beneath your body and hold the pose as long as you are comfortable.

Lift your legs up again and gently come out of the pose.

3. Reclining bound angle pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

How to perform?

Lie straight on your back. Bend your knees to the sides and bring the soles of your feet together.

Open your knees wide apart and bring your arms above your head.

Close your eyes, relax and stay in the posture for a few breaths.

4. Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani)

How to perform?

Sit alongside a wall and then lie down extending your legs up the wall.

Stretch your arms to the sides or rest them on your chest or belly. Ensure that your palms are facing upward.

Close your eyes and take deep breaths while maintaining this position.

Relax.

5. Child’s pose (Balasana)

How to perform?

Kneel with your butts firmly placed on your heels. Keep your big toes touching to one another and widen your knees.

Walk your hands forward and start to bend your upper body to the front. Allow your torso to rest on your thighs and place your head on the floor.

Position your arms on your sides, besides your legs or alternatively stretch your arms in the front.

Hold the pose for a few breaths.

6. Corpse pose (Shavasana)

How to perform?

Lie on your back comfortably with your face up and arms resting on your sides. Ensure that your body is in a straight line.

Close your eyes and try to loosen every muscle.

Take long, deep breaths and relax.

Stay in the position for as long as you can.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga poses are incredibly effective in curing vertigo, easing the symptoms, improving blood circulation in the head, and strengthening the nervous system. Practicing these yoga asanas daily takes stress off the nervous system and helps get rid of headaches as well.

However, just wait for the symptoms to subside before attempting these yoga poses to prevent further complications. Also, practice the asanas slowly and avoid bouncing or jerking. Perform forward bend poses with caution and ensure that you don’t sit or stand explosively. If you feel dizzy or uncomfortable at any point, come out of the pose immediately and get into Shavasana.

Poll : 0 votes