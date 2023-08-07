7 Benefits of Pomegranate Peels You Should Know About

Pomegranate peels are typically thrown away as they are considered inedible, but the fact is they are a powerhouse of nutrients and vitamins and offer some incredible health benefits and uses. They are equally beneficial and useful as the fruit and provide a plethora of benefits for your health.

Pomegranate peels are rich in several essential minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Best of all, they can be easily added to your everyday diet and skincare routine for promoting overall health and wellness.

Benefits of Pomegranate Peels

Here are some of the best pomegranate peel benefits that you should definitely know about:

1. It can detoxify your body

The antioxidant properties in pomegranate peels can potentially detoxify your body by combating toxins.

Several animal studies suggest that the aqueous extract from the peels can boost body detoxification and fight against various toxins. This, as a result, protects the body from diseases and prevents the accumulation of illness-causing viruses and bacteria.

The fruit peel can detoxify the body. (Photo via Pexels/Any Lane)

2. It may lower the risk of chronic diseases

Consuming pomegranate peels may also lower the risk of certain chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart problems. Several studies have found that peel extract can help improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels in people who are obese or overweight. Additionally, it may help manage blood pressure and hemoglobin too.

3. It may benefit the skin

Pomegranate peel uses and benefits also include treating certain skin conditions and keeping the skin healthy and glowing. The peels contain polyphenols and antioxidants that can reduce hyperpigmentation and prevent it from coming back.

The high levels of antioxidants in pomegranate peels can also treat acne and prevent the production of pimple-causing bacteria.

It may improve skin health. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

4. It may help relieve cough and cold

Pomegranate peels are also known to provide relief from cough and cold. Gargling with warm water mixed with these peels can ease a sore throat and help alleviate uncomfortable symptoms.

Studies suggest that this part of the pomegranate fruit contains hydroalcoholic extract, which contains antibacterial properties that help with treating cough and cold.

5. It may reduce the risk of cancer

Pomegranate peels contain punicalagin – an important polyphenol that has anti-cancer properties. Studies suggest that the fruit peel can offer a promising treatment, particularly for prostate cancer by increasing the elimination of cancer-causing cells.

It may prevent cancer. (Photo via Unsplash/GR Stocks)

6. It manages rheumatoid arthritis

The antioxidant properties of the fruit peel may help reduce the severity of rheumatoid arthritis and also manage your condition. Additionally, the polyphenol punicalagin found in the peels can reduce joint inflammation and also lower the risk of cartilage damage.

7. It may benefit gut health

The peel also contains tannins that may help ease inflammation in the intestine and keep the digestive tract healthy and functioning well.

Furthermore, the fruit peel may also manage hemorrhoids and prevent bleeding during constipation or diarrhea. Overall, it may improve your digestion and keep stomach problems at bay.

It may improve gut health. (Photo via Freepik/KamranAydinov)

How Can You Use Pomegranate Peels?

Once you’ve separated the peel from the fruit, you can grind it into a fine powder and use it in a variety of ways.

Powder can be added to hot water and consumed as a herbal tea or it can also be mixed with rosewater to make a face mask that can be applied topically. You can also purchase pomegranate peel powder as a supplement and add it to your everyday diet.

If you decide to use the peel topically, make sure to do a patch test to determine how your skin reacts before applying it directly on your face. While there is no known side effect of consuming or applying pomegranate peel, it is always a good idea to consult a doctor before adding any new supplement to your diet or skincare routine.