7 Best Exercises to Cure Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis or heel spur pain is a condition that primarily affects the bottom of the foot, generally around the arch or the heel. Plantar fascia is a thin ligament that's responsible for connecting the front of the foot to the heel and is a painful spot for many people.

Plantar fasciitis is basically caused by continuous motion of running or added pressure from weight, which tears and damages the plantar fascia, causing pain and inflammation. Apart from that, there are several other risk factors for plantar fasciitis, including:

Standing for long hours

Walking continuously

Tightness in the calf muscles

Weight gain

Pes cavus – a condition that increases the arch height.

Apart from runners, pregnant women also have a higher risk of plantar fasciitis, as the extra weight on their ligaments causes pain, leading to inflammation. This condition is mostly experienced in the morning or when people stand after a long hour of sitting.

The pain usually subsides after they start to move around. The good news is that doing a few simple exercises every day can potentially reduce pain in the calf and foot and can even offer quick improvements in the symptoms over time.

Best Exercises You Can Do to Prevent Plantar Fasciitis

Here's a look at seven exercises you can do to prevent plantar fasciitis:

1) Calf Stretch

The tightness in your calf muscles can make the condition even worse, therefore, loosening these muscles can provide great relief from plantar fasciitis.

To perform a calf stretch:

Begin the exercise by standing straight and leaning your hands on a wall.

Straighten the knee of your affected leg, and bend your other knee just in front of you.

Keep both your feet on the floor, and hold the stretch for a few breaths.

Come back to the initial position, and repeat the exercise 3 or 4 times.

2) Seated Foot Stretch

A seated foot stretch is also a beneficial stretching exercise that can help loosen the muscles in the plantar fascia.

To perform a seated foot stretch:

Sit comfortably on a chair. Cross your affected heel over your other leg.

Gently pull your toes towards your shin so that it creates tension in the arch of your foot.

Put your hand on the bottom of your foot, and feel the stretch in your plantar fascia.

Hold the position, and do the exercise three more times.

3) Banded Ankle Mobilisation

To perform a banded ankle mobilisation:

Take a small loop band and put it on the floor.

Step your right foot inside the one end of the band, and put the other end around your left ankle.

Allow the band to loop around your right foot as you place your left foot forward into a kneeling position.

Shift your body weight forward, and keep your left heel on the floor till you experience a gentle stretch in your calf.

Hold the stretch for a few breaths, and slowly come out of that position.

Switch legs, and repeat the exercise three more times.

4) Rolling Stretch

The rolling stretch can help loosen your foot muscles and provide quick pain relief. For this exercise, you can use a foam roller, golf ball, rolling pin or tennis ball. You may also use a cold bottle of water to help reduce inflammation.

To perform a rolling stretch:

Sit straight on a comfortable chair, and place the ball or any rollable object available under your affected foot.

Slowly roll the object back and forth for a few minutes.

5) Stretch on a Step

For this exercise, you’ll need to stand near a step.

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight on a step. Keep your affected foot back so that the ball of your foot rests on the edge and your unaffected foot flat.

Slowly lower the heel of your affected foot towards the ground, and feel a stretch in the arch of your foot and calf muscles.

Hold the stretch, and repeat it a few more times.

6) Towel Curls

Towel curls are another easy and effective exercise to prevent plantar fasciitis pain. This exercise stretches your calf muscles and feet and also reduce inflammation.

To perform towel curls:

Sit on a chair. Place your feet on the floor.

Keep a small towel in front of your feet.

Put your toes on the centre of the towel, and curl the towel towards your heels.

Relax for a few seconds, and repeat.

7) Toe Extension

The toe extension is a very convenient exercise, as you can perform it anywhere and any time.

To perform the toe extensions:

Sit on a chair or the floor with your affected leg crossed over your other leg.

Gently hold your toes with one hand, and bring your ankle up and toes bent as far as you can. You’ll feel a stretch in your foot and calf muscles.

With your other hand, slowly massage the arch of your foot.

Hold this position, and continue this exercise for a few more reps.

Bottom Line

One of the best and most effective ways to get relief from plantar fasciitis is to stretch and strengthen the plantar fascia. Loosening this muscle can prevent it from damaging while strengthening the muscles around it and reducing inflammation.

Performing the aforementioned exercises should not cause any pain, but if they do, stop immediately, and seek medical attention.

