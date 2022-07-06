7 Best Exercises to Get a Beach Body for Beginners

With the advent of warmer weather, your imagination might be drifting towards places like beaches and pools.

A full body training circuit along with active recovery days and a nutritional diet can help you achieve a beach body in just a few weeks.

Get your beach body with some powerful exercises that can help in toning and shedding fat. You can also include more variations in the exercises mentioned below as you progress and build greater strength.

Exercises to Get a Beach Body

Here's a look at seven exercises to help you get a beach body:

1) Walking Lunges

Walking lunges is a great exercise for beginners that target your quads, hamstrings, abdominals and glutes.

These lunges can also help you lose weight by working on the lower body along with strengthening it and building overall fitness. There are other variations of these lunges you can also include to avoid boredom.

How to do it?

Start in a standing position with your arms alongside your body. Step forward with your right foot, and bend towards the ground till your right leg is angled at 90 degrees. with the left leg hovering an inch or two above the ground.

Push off the ground with the left leg, and bring both legs together. Swap sides, and repeat.

2) High Plank

Plank is a dynamic exercise for beginners to get a beach body. This exercise, if done correctly, can help in toning the core region and shedding fat from your stomach. It can also improve the body's metabolism, helping in burning calories.

How to do it?

Get on the ground on all fours. Position your shoulders just above your hands, and keep your hips just above the knees. Straighten the legs backwards, with the toes on the floor. Make sure your body is angled in a straight line above the ground. Hold for few moments.

3) Squats

There are many variations of squats you can do to get a beach body. Squats can help crush a decent amount of calories and work on the core muscles. You can also add weights to squats for an added challenge.

How to do them?

Keep your feet apart slightly more than shoulder distance. Bring your hips to a sitting position while shifting the body weight onto your heels. Try to bring your thighs parallel to the ground while keeping your core engaged. Pause for a few moments in the position, and power back to the original position. Repeat.

4) Crunches

Crunches are also an efficient beginner exercise that can help you get a beach body. It helps in toning the core region and getting your body ready for the beach. This exercise also helps in strengthening the muscles and preparing you for a more advanced workout.

How to do them?

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and hands behind your head. Keep the elbows wide open and brace your core. Lift your shoulders and head above the ground, and bring them towards your knees. Lower back to the centre position. Repeat.

5) Burpees

Burpees are a dynamic complete body cardio exercise that can help you shed weight and burn a high amount of calories. Aside from burning calories, burpees are a great exercise to boost your cardio fitness and build endurance.

How to do them?

Start off in the standing position, and drop into the squat position with your hands in front of the floor. Push your feet behind you, and bring yourself into the high plank position. Jump your feet back towards your hand, and leap into the air with your arms above your head. Repeat.

6) Mountain Climbers

It's an incredibly efficient exercise that can help you get a beach body by toning your lower body and reducing the fat from the core region and legs.

How to do it?

Bring yourself to a high plank position on the ground. Bring one knee towards the chest, and quickly switch the position of your legs by pulling one knee backward and bringing the other knee to the front. Alternate sides, and repeat.

7) Jump Rope

Jump rope is an efficient full body cardio exercise that can help burn a high number of calories and shed fat. This exercise can make you beach ready by toning and strengthening your body. Additionally, it can provide multiple other benefits, including better agility and coordination.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are beginner-friendly and can help you achieve a beach body in a short time if done religiously. These exercises can help in burning a decent amount of calories, shedding fat and toning the body. You can also make more advanced variations after strengthening the body.

However, to reap all the benefits of the above exercises, make sure to add a balanced diet and recovery days to your lifestyle.

