7 Health Benefits of Spirulina

Spirulina is an edible blue-green algae (also known as cyanobacteria) that can be consumed by humans and animals. The three species of these algae are Arthrospira plantesis, Arthrospira fusiformis, and Arthrospira maxima. It has recently made its place among the world’s most popular supplements.

It contains various nutrients and antioxidants that may benefit our bodies. Antioxidants are widely known for their role in protecting our bodies from free radicals, which cause oxidative stress in our cells. This article aims to discuss the beneficial properties of this blue-green cyanobacteria.

Health Benefits of Spirulina

The top 7 evidence-based health benefits of this blue-green algae are discussed below.

1) Antioxidant Properties

Free radicals can cause oxidative damage to our cells, and Spirulina is a rich source of powerful antioxidants that can protect against oxidative damage to the body. They contain phycocyanin, an antioxidant that gives the algae its characteristic color. Phycocyanin is known to fight free radicals and reduce levels of inflammation in the body.

2) Anti-inflammatory properties

The natural compounds present inside these algae are known to have anti-inflammatory properties as well. Inflammation is characterized by increased levels of cytokines in our body. Chronic inflammation can cause liver damage, hair shedding, joint pain, heart disease, and other medical issues. Spirulina supplements might help keep inflammation levels under control.

3) Full of nutrients

Cyanobacteria can produce their own energy from sunlight via a process called photosynthesis. This process is important for the production and storage of several nutrients inside algal cells. A tablespoon of spirulina contains 4 grams of protein and the following micronutrients:

Thiamin

Riboflavin

Niacin

Copper

Non-heme iron

Magnesium

Potassium

Manganese

It also contains small amounts of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It does not provide vitamin B12. It is a low-carb food and does not cause weight gain.

4) May lower cholesterol levels

Some studies have concluded that it can lower total cholesterol and bad LDL cholesterol while increasing the levels of good HDL cholesterol. Decreased levels of bad cholesterol have been linked to a decreased risk of heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world. Being an antioxidant, it prevents lipid peroxidation, a chemical reaction triggered by free radicals. Lipid peroxidation is linked to various diseases.

5) May have anti-cancer properties

Cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of tumor cells. This can occur due to several genetic and environmental factors. Some studies have suggested that these algae can reduce the occurrence and size of certain tumors and cancers. The effects of spirulina on oral cancers have been studied extensively. The naturally occurring beneficial compounds in blue-green algae might be responsible for the anti-cancer properties.

6) May reduce blood pressure

Blood pressure is related to heart attacks, strokes, and chronic kidney disease. Natural compounds present in cyanobacteria can trigger the release of nitric oxide, a gas that aids in the relaxation of our blood vessels. This may help in reducing blood pressure. However, people with chronic high blood pressure should consult their doctors before using algal supplements.

High blood pressure is related to several diseases (Image via Unsplash/Mockup Graphics)

7) Might help reduce blood glucose levels

Recent studies have indicated the role of spirulina in the regulation of blood glucose levels. Consumption of this cyanobacteria may significantly reduce fasting blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus. This might be due to the beneficial effects of natural compounds on insulin levels.

New studies are being conducted to check whether spirulina also helps reduce the levels of glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1C), a marker for long-term diabetes.

Spirulina might be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Summary

Spirulina is a type of cyanobacteria known for its nutritional properties. It is available as a supplement in the form of powders, capsules, and tablets. It is known for several potential health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

The antioxidant compounds present in spirulina help prevent damage caused by free radicals in the body. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which might help in the prevention of liver and heart disease. People with severe health-related conditions should consult their health professionals before taking any supplements. It should be kept in mind that spirulina supplements are not substitutes for pharmaceutical agents.

