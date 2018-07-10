7 Most Explosive Upper Chest Exercises To Build Your Upper Pecs

Huge and pumped up pectoral muscles are the most visually prominent muscle group which gives one that look of maleness and gives the final touches to the overall physique. The chest muscles consist of the ‘Pectoralis Major’ and the ‘Pectoralis Minor’. The Pectoralis Minors are located underneath the ‘Pectoralis Major’.

In the beginning, almost all areas of the chest respond well to low (4-6) or moderate (8-12) rep ranges. Heavier weights help build a sound foundation that helps beginners. As one progresses, higher rep ranges may be adopted to increase size.

The functions of the chest muscles are to keep our arms attached to the trunk and also to move our humerus together with our shoulder joints. Its functions also include the sidearm pitching motion, bringing the arms up and down at the sides and the basic arm wrestling motion.

Enough said, let's have a look at 7 powerful upper chest workouts to build up your chest.

#1. Flat Barbell Bench Press

Instructions

1. Lie down on a flat bench with feet flat on the floor. Take a wide grip on the bar. Use the O rings as a guide.

2. Breathe in and take the weight from the rack. Breathe out once you have moved it over your chest

3. Breathe in and lower the bar in a controlled manner. Once it reaches the chest, press up straight.

4. Exhale and take another deep breath and hold it before you lower again for another rep. Repeat for the desired amount of repetitions.

Important Tips

1. During the movement, keep your elbows directly under the wrists.

2. Lower the weight under complete control. Allow it to touch your chest then push off.

3. Do not move your feet during each repetition

#2. Incline Barbell Bench Press

Instructions:

1. Position your body on an incline bench on a 30-45 degree angle with your feet flat on the ground.

2. Remove the bar from the rack, holding the weight above your chest -- shoulder-width apart with an overhand grip & your arms extended. This will be your starting position.

3. Lower the bar straight down in a controlled but slow movement up to your chest.

4. Pause and then press the bar in a straight line back to the starting position. Repeat for the desired amount of repetitions.

Important Tips

1. While lowering the bar to the upper part of the chest, do not lower the bar to the neck.

2. Lower the bar with control and ensure that you do not bounce the bar off your chest.

