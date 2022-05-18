8 Effective Seated Yoga Stretches You Can Do to Build Performance

It should be no surprise that sitting at a desk for more than eight hours every day is bad for your health.

Sitting in your office chair exerts pressure on the lumbar spine, overstretches the mid and upper back, and shortens the chest and hips. These can, in turn, cause neck, shoulder, and lower back pain.

Stretching can awaken your muscles and release tension throughout your body. Even a few minutes of mild movement might help you become more aware of what your body requires.

It's difficult to move efficiently if the muscles around the joint aren't flexible. In other words, stiffness might hinder you from performing a range of motion workouts, resulting in injury and, worse, preventing you from reaching your fitness goals.

To energize your body and mind, you can try seated yoga stretches.

Must-try seated yoga stretches to feel more relaxed

Various yoga methods can be employed to help reduce tensions and daily pressures that arise at your workstations.

Here are our top eight seated yoga stretches to help you unwind:

1) Cat cow stretch

This version of the cat cow is one of the best seated yoga stretches. It helps to relieve stress in the upper back, shoulder, and neck. Flexions and extensions of the spine are used in this exercise to promote flexibility and range of motion while alleviating tight muscles.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the cat cow stretch correctly:

Place both feet on the floor flat.

Kneel with your hands on your knees.

Arc your back and look up toward the ceiling as you inhale.

Round your spine and drop your head forward as you exhale.

Repeat three to five times more.

2) Chair Warrior II Pose

The chair warrior II pose is yet another great seated yoga stretch. You can increase your attention span by staying in this stance for a long time. Pay attention to your bodily and mental sensations while doing this exercise.

Here are the steps you should follow to do the chair warrior II pose correctly:

Exhale and open up the arms, bringing the right arm forward and the left arm back.

Pull the left hip back to turn the body to the left, aligning it with the chair's front.

Maintain Warrior II for three breaths while gazing out over the right fingertips.

3) Seated spinal twist

The seated spinal twist is also one of the best seated yoga stretches. Twisting massages your abdominal cavity and respiratory muscles. It improves circulation in both the bloodstream and the lymphatic system.

Here are the steps you should follow to do the seated spinal twist correctly:

Exhale and straighten your spine.

Turn your chest to the left as you exhale.

Place your left hand behind your seat and your right hand on the outside of your left knee or leg.

After five breaths, increase the rotation of your torso.

Allow your head to follow the action of your body rather than leading it.

Shortly counter-rotate to the opposite side.

Return to your starting point and pause. Rotate to the right now.

4) Seated Eagle Pose

While the seated eagle pose eliminates the balance part of the exercise, it still promotes hip, thigh, and shoulder flexibility.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the seated eagle pose correctly:

Cross your right leg over your left. Wrap your right foot around your left calf if possible.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor on either side.

Bring your arms forward, cross your left arm across your right and touch your palms.

Raise your elbows while allowing your shoulders to slide down your back.

Replace the right arm with the left.

5) Chair forward bend

The chair forward bend will stretch your back muscles and extend your spine.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the chair forward bend correctly:

Inhale while placing your palms on your thighs.

Exhale as you lean forward as long as you feel comfortable, keeping your spine straight.

Allow arms to hang lightly down towards the floor to increase the stretch.

Take five deep breaths. As you return to your upright position, take a deep breath.

6) Chair pigeon pose

The chair pigeon pose is one of the best seated yoga stretches as it helps your digestive system while stretching your glutes and groin.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the chair pigeon pose properly:

Place your right ankle against your left thigh.

Keep your knee in line with your ankle.

Hold for at least five breaths before switching sides.

7) Seated five-pointed star

The seated five-pointed star stretches, extends, and aligns with your spine.

Here are the steps you can follow to do this exercise correctly:

Extend your arms to either side while taking a deep breath. Maintain a neutral spine. Extend your fingers and the top of your head.

Stretch your legs as far as you can. Your limbs and head should aid in the formation of the star that you are.

Hold for 5 seconds.

8) Seated reverse warrior pose

This soothing pose, often known as the "peaceful warrior," stretches the hips and knees while opening up the chest.

You can follow these steps to do the seated reverse warrior pose correctly:

On inhalation, lower the left arm down the left leg and raise the right arm to the ceiling for reverse warrior. Hold your breath for three seconds.

Bring both legs to the front of the chair before sitting sideways on the left side of the chair and doing a series of three warrior stances.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh