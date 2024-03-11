There are many foods to avoid if you're looking to kickstart your day right, as good breakfast habits benefit your health and mood. Thus, what you choose for breakfast is key, as it nourishes you and sets the tone for your day.

Some foods, if eaten first, could upset your stomach and mess up your digestion. Meanwhile, there are food types that do wonders for your health by boosting body functions. A breakfast that's balanced with good fats, proteins, and carbs can control your blood sugar, sharpen your concentration, and provide an energy kick for the rest of the morning.

8 Foods to avoid on an empty stomach

1) Pancakes or waffles

Pancakes and waffles include milk, eggs, flour, and sugar. Despite their protein content, pancakes and waffles are manufactured using ordinary flour, which contributes to obesity and resistance to insulin.

This can leave you feeling more lethargic than energized or fresh, which is why you should avoid hyped breakfast options like these.

2) Coffee

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach is a daily routine for a lot of individuals, since it helps them feel more awake. However, you may be surprised to learn that black coffee or coffee containing milk can trigger the production of acids in the stomach, resulting in indigestion and pain.

3) Alcohol

When there's no food in the stomach, alcohol reaches the bloodstream directly. When alcohol hits the bloodstream, it quickly distributes throughout the body, forcing blood vessels to expand, resulting in transient sensations of warmth, a brief dip in heart rate, and high blood pressure. This will affect your health and well-being throughout the day.

4) Tomatoes

Tomatoes, despite being high in nutrients, are not recommended for consumption on a stomach that is empty.

Tannic acid present in them causes gastrointestinal issues and acidity. A better option is to grill or bake them alongside your breakfast. It will boost your platter's vitamin and mineral content.

5) Spicy food

Spicy meals like ramen or fried rice are known to irritate and harm the intestines, and they are especially not suggested for people who experience acid reflux, as very spicy food causes acid reflux within the food pipe.

It may cause acidic reactions and stomach pain, significantly impacting your health throughout the day.

6) Raw vegetables

Eating raw vegetables, such as carrots, is not recommended on an empty stomach. They are high in fibre, so they require more time to digest and might upset your stomach.

It can also cause flatulence, nausea, gas, discomfort in the abdomen, and stomach cramps. So, if you're on a diet, avoid eating meals with raw vegetables in the morning.

7) Citrus fruits

Fruits are always highly healthful if consumed at the appropriate time. Consuming citrus fruits on an empty stomach may cause an increase in acid production. Furthermore, consuming too much fibre and sugar in fruits on an empty stomach can cause your digestive system to slow down.

You should avoid consuming fruits containing tough fibres, such as guava and oranges, in the early morning.

8) Dairy products

It may be surprising to see dairy items on this list. If we're being honest, dairy products aren't the most harmful for an empty stomach. Their morning benefit, however, is limited. This is related to the eradication of helpful bacteria in stomach secretions.

Usually, everyone is constantly in a hurry to leave their homes in the early hours to get to their work destinations. Due to time constraints, people frequently leave on an empty stomach, which can be detrimental to their health. Thus, being conscious and aware of foods that work for you and those that don't, especially when you are working with an empty stomach, is half the battle won.