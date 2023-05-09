Raw vegan diet: What you need to know before you get started

If you're looking to go vegan, the world of raw vegan diet might be a new concept for you.

The idea that something can be cooked without heat and still taste good is tough to wrap your mind around. If you're interested in becoming a raw vegan but are afraid it will be too restrictive or difficult, this guide is for you.

In this article, we cover what exactly 'raw' means, how to get started on a raw diet without going crazy with all the restrictions and what life would look like as an avid follower of this lifestyle choice.

What is a raw food diet?

No dairy or meat is involved in this diet, (Image via Pexels/Any Lane)

A raw food diet is a vegan diet. That means you eat no animal products, like dairy, eggs, meat and fish. Some people choose to eat honey, too.

The main difference between this type of diet and others is that all foods are uncooked or unprocessed (so no refined sugars or oils). That can be difficult at first, as most of us are used to cooking our food.

However, if you give yourself some time and practice making raw dishes at home, it becomes easier over time - just like learning how to cook.

How does the high raw vegan diet work?

It involves eating only fresh fruits and vegetables. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

The raw vegan diet is a way of eating in which all food is uncooked, unprocessed and unrefined. It involves eating only raw fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

The main difference between a traditional vegan diet and a raw one is that while both exclude meat products like chicken or fish (and eggs), they differ on whether dairy should be included from the menu plan.

Apart from this key difference between the two approaches to plant-based eating, there are many other factors worth considering before deciding which style of veganism works best for you.

Why choose a raw vegan diet?

Improves skin condition and overall health (Image via Pexel/Any Lane)

If you're looking for a way to improve overall health and energy, the raw vegan diet is a great place to start.

A raw vegan diet can help you lose weight, increase mental clarity and improve skin condition. It's also great for the digestion system, as it helps you digest food better and faster than before.

It might sound like an extreme way of eating, but there are many benefits associated with this kind of lifestyle change:

Benefits of a raw vegan diet

Weight loss : Raw vegan diets are low in fat and high-fiber, which means you will eat more than usual but burn more calories, too.

: Raw vegan diets are low in fat and high-fiber, which means you will eat more than usual but burn more calories, too. Improved digestion . Because of consuming high fiber content, raw vegans tend to have better bowel movements than people who have a lot of processed foods or animal products--and that can mean fewer trips to the bathroom.

. Because of consuming high fiber content, raw vegans tend to have better bowel movements than people who have a lot of processed foods or animal products--and that can mean fewer trips to the bathroom. Improved skin health : As fruits and vegetables contain tons of vitamins A and C (two antioxidants), they help protect the collagen underneath the skin from damage by UV rays--helping keep wrinkles at bay.

: As fruits and vegetables contain tons of vitamins A and C (two antioxidants), they help protect the collagen underneath the skin from damage by UV rays--helping keep wrinkles at bay. More energy: If you're tired all the time, try adding more fresh fruit into your diet. It contains natural sugars that give an energy boost without causing crashes later in the day like coffee does!

Problems with a raw vegan diet

Raw vegan diet might feel restrictive for some. (Image via Pexels/Any Lne)

If you're considering a raw vegan diet, there are some things to consider.

A raw vegan diet can be very restrictive and difficult to maintain long-term. Many people find it difficult to get enough calories from fruit alone, so they end up eating large amounts of nuts and seeds - which aren't exactly the best choice for health or weight loss goals.

Raw foods are not always easy to find or prepare in restaurants or at home (unless you have access to a dehydrator). Even if you do make your own meals from scratch every day, it's still possible that the variety becomes monotonous over time. If that happens before too long, there's no telling what kind of cravings might follow.

There are many different types of balanced diets. Even though a raw vegan diet may work well for some people under certain circumstances (like when following a specific detox plan), others might need more variety than just fruits and vegetables alone.

What foods can you eat on this diet?

Clean eating (Image via Pexels/Deeana arts)

Fresh fruits -Berries, bananas, oranges, apples, kiwi, pineapple, mango and papaya.

-Berries, bananas, oranges, apples, kiwi, pineapple, mango and papaya. Vegetables - Leafy greens (kale, spinach, lettuce), carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, celery, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini.

- Leafy greens (kale, spinach, lettuce), carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, celery, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. Nuts and seeds - Almonds, cashews, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds.

- Almonds, cashews, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds. Legumes - Chickpeas, lentils and mung beans (which can be sprouted).

- Chickpeas, lentils and mung beans (which can be sprouted). Grains - Quinoa, buckwheat and millet (which can also be sprouted).

- Quinoa, buckwheat and millet (which can also be sprouted). Sea vegetables - Nori, dulse and kelp (which are rich in minerals).

- Nori, dulse and kelp (which are rich in minerals). Healthy fats - Avocados, coconut oil and cold-pressed olive oil.

- Avocados, coconut oil and cold-pressed olive oil. Raw nut milks - Almond milk or cashew milk.

- Almond milk or cashew milk. Raw desserts - Date balls, fruit sorbets and raw chocolate.

Raw grains like buckwheat are another food option on this diet plan, as they're considered "living" foods that contain enzymes. They help break down nutrients in the body.

If you're interested in trying a raw vegan diet, it's important to do your research and make sure that this eating plan is right for you. It can be difficult to maintain in the long term, especially if you don't have access to fresh fruits and vegetables year-round.

Poll : 0 votes