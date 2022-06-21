Buckwheat: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Buckwheat is part of a group of foods commonly known as pseudocereals, seeds that are consumed as cereal grains but dont grow on grass. It is gluten-free and high in minerals and antioxidants, making it a popular and healthy source of carbohydrate.

Buckwheat is mainly grown in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in Russia, Kazakhstan, China, and Central and Eastern Europe. Two types - common buckwheat and Tartary buckwheat - are widely grown for food.

Buckwheat: Nutritional Facts

The nutritional values for 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of raw buckwheat are as follows:

Calories: 343

Carbs: 71.5 grams

Protein: 13.3 grams

Sugar: 0 grams

Fiber: 10 grams

Fat: 3.4 grams

Water: 10%

1) Carbs

Buckwheat mainly consists of carbs stored in the form of starch. It scores low to medium on the glycemic index (GI), indicating that it does not cause unhealthy spikes in blood sugar levels. In fact, some soluble carbs present in buckwheat (like fagopyritol and D-chiro-inositol) are able to moderate the rise in blood sugar after meals.

2) Fiber

Buckwheat contains a good amount of fiber. Fiber or resistant starch is usually fermented by gut bacteria in your colon. These beneficial bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as butyrate, which serve as nutrition for the cells lining your colon, helping to improve gut health and decreasing your risk of colon cancer.

Buckwheat is an amazing source of high quality protein. Make pancakes out of buckwheat flour for a fulfilling meal (Image via Pexels @Monstera)

3) Protein

Buckwheat contains small amounts of high-quality protein. The protein is categorized as high-quality because of its well-balanced amino acid profile. However, antinutrients like protease inhibitors and tannins make the digestibility of these proteins relatively low.

4) Vitamins and Minerals

Buckwheat is richer in minerals than other common cereals like rice, wheat, and corn. However, it is not particularly high in vitamins. Some abundant minerals present in common buckwheat include:

Manganese - It is essential for healthy metabolism, growth, development, and good antioxidant defenses.

Copper - An essential trace element, it is often lacking in the Western diet. It benefits heart health when consumed in small amounts.

Magnesium - This is an essential mineral that may lower your risk of various chronic conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Iron - A deficiency of iron leads to anemia, a condition characterized by reduced oxygen-carrying capacity of your blood.

Phosphorus - It plays an essential role in the growth and maintenance of body tissues.

Buckwheat noodles are an excellent healthy option to include minerals, antioxidants and fiber in your meal (Image via Pexels @Polina Tankilevitch)

Buckwheat is relatively low in phytic acid, which is a common inhibitor to mineral absorption present in grains and seeds. This allows for greater absorption of minerals from groats.

5) Antioxidants

Some essential anti-oxidants present in buckwheat along with their functions are mentioned below.

Rutin - It is the main antioxidant present in buckwheat. Rutin may lower your risk of cancer and improve inflammation, blood pressure, and your blood lipid profile.

Quercetin - This antioxidant may have a variety of beneficial health effects, including lowering your risk of cancer and heart disease.

Vitexin - Animal studies have indicated that vitexin may have a number of health benefits, however, excessive intake may contribute to an enlarged thyroid.

D-chiro-inositol - This soluble carb reduces blood sugar levels and may benefit diabetes management. Buckwheat is the best food source of this plant compound.

Buckwheat is a good source of essential antioxidants that help improve heart health (Image via Pexels @Mikhail Nilov)

Buckwheat: Health Benefits

This pseudo-cereal has a number of health benefits, some of which are listed below.

1) Useful for those having Celiac disease

Pure buckwheat is gluten-free. Hence, it can be a good carb-source for those who are allergic to gluten or suffering from celiac disease.

2) Helps control blood sugar

High levels of blood sugar can lead to various chronic diseases like type II diabetes. Hence, moderating blood sugar levels after meals is important for maintaining good health.

Buckwheat has a low to medium GI, making it a healthy option for those with type II diabetes. The soluble blood sugar D-chiro-inositol may makes cells more sensitive to insulin, thus allowing insulin to act more effectively.

Due to its low Glycemic Index, good fiber content and soluble sugar D-chiro-inositol, buckwheat is excellent for those looking to control their blood sugar (Image via Pexels @Vie Studio)

3) Improves heart health

This pseudo-cereal boasts many heart-healthy compounds like rutin, magnesium, copper, fiber, and certain proteins. It is especially rich in rutin, which can cut your risk of heart disease by preventing the formation of blood clots and decreasing inflammation and blood pressure.

Buckwheat can also improve your blood lipid profile. It has a certain protein that binds to cholesterol in your digestive system, preventing its absorption into your bloodstream. The grain has been linked to lower levels of bad cholesterol and higher levels of good cholesterol.

4) May help manage Irritable Bowel Symptoms

Pure buckwheat is low in FODMAPs (types of carbs that can exacerbate digestive issues in some people). It is usually prescribed to those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome. Its nutrient-density makes it a great choice for those who have to stick to a restrictive diet plan.

