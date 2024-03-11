8 Healthiest flour alternatives you need to know

There are many healthy flour alternatives that are good for your health. Eating a diet with white flour can lead to health problems like high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.

In fact, people dealing with celiac disease, or those sensitive to gluten, may know of different options instead of whole wheat or common flours. For those with such diseases or known sensitivities, gluten harms their health and life quality.

Yet, many find it hard to switch to a gluten-free diet. Hence, finding the best flour substitute could be the right move. Whether you can't tolerate gluten or just aim to eat better, replacing your flour with what works best for you is the right step toward your well-being.

8 Healthy flour alternatives you can opt for

1) Almond flour

Almond flour, manufactured from blanched and crushed almonds, is one of the oldest gluten-free flours available. Almonds are typically finely ground with a grinder, yet you can prepare them at home with a food processor.

Almond flour has a smooth, fluffy texture, and a neutral taste, making it ideal for pizza crust and flatbread.

The healthiest flour alternatives (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by elle hughes)

2) Coconut flour

Coconut flour comes from dried coconut meat. It's full of fat and fibre, and you don't need much. Because it's nut-based and very versatile, it's great for bread, cakes, pastries, soups, and baked goods.

The healthiest flour alternatives (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jorge)

3) Quinoa flour

Quinoa flour is a fine, nutty-scented flour made from gluten-free quinoa seeds. It makes things soft and pliable, which is perfect for baking.

You can change most wheat flour baking recipes by swapping half the flour for quinoa flour.

The healthiest flour alternatives (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by keboompics)

4) Buckwheat flour

Buckwheat flour is packed with fibre and protein. It also has minerals like magnesium, copper, iron, and phosphorus. Despite the name, buckwheat is not linked to wheat and is thus gluten-free. It is actually a seed.

According to research, this wheat may improve bone wellness and energy levels, as well as decrease blood sugar in diabetics.

The healthiest flour alternatives (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by life pf pix)

5) Oat flour

Oat flour is made by grinding whole oats. This type of flour has a special fibre called beta-glucan, which offers many health benefits.

Oat flour, being rich in fibre, protein, and other nutrients, improves the taste and texture of baked goods. It also helps to improve the structure of cookies, breads, and similar items.

The healthiest flour alternatives (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mariana)

6) Soy flour

Soy flour packs a lot of minerals, vitamins, and other helpful nutrients. It comprises isoflavones and lecithin, which are good for lowering cholesterol and cutting down on the chance of tumors. Diabetics often find soy flour beneficial.

Mainly, it provides important nutrients to your body needs, like protein, vitamins, fibre, and minerals. Did you know soy flour has omega-3 fatty acids? That's good news for your heart health!

The healthiest flour alternatives (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mariana)

7) Chickpea flour

Chickpea flour, a mainstay in Indian cuisine, is prepared with ground chickpeas and provides a mild, nutty flavor.

If you want to minimize calories, it's a wonderful option for wheat flour. It's also high in iron, protein, and fibre.

The healthiest flour alternatives (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by markus)

8) Rye flour

Rye flour is made from rye kernels, a type of grain that ranges from pale to dark based on the amount of the entire grain present.

Dark rye flour has more fibre and a thicker texture than purified light rye flour. Its earthy, somewhat sour flavor lends richness to baked foods like crackers and rye bread, as well as enriching rustic desserts like crumbles.

The healthiest flour alternatives(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

The typical flour used in our day-to-day households might not be the best option for your health. If you're looking for a simple method to increase your intake of nutrients or stick to a grain or gluten-free diet, consider trying some of the flours on this list.