What Breads Should I Eat To Lose Weight?

To lose weight, it is often recommended to give up all carbs for optimal results. However, carbs have been in our culture for around twelve thousand years, since we domesticated wild crops. Two of the most widely consumed carbs are rice and bread.

Bread is a staple food in many countries. It has been consumed by people for centuries. Historically, bread has found its place in folklore, drama, and political events. Bread is usually prepared from wheat, whether whole or refined. Wheat is first kneaded with baker's yeast and water and baked in an oven. Bread can be made into different popular textures and shapes. Some common types of bread are:

Sourdough

Baguette

Brioche

Focaccia

Ciabatta

Rye Bread

Multigrain

Pita

Whole-Grain

Challah

Naan

Soda Bread

Sprouted Bread

Pumpernickel

Potato Bread

Matzo

Cornbread

All these types of bread are not the same when it comes to their nutritional values. If you are trying to lose weight, it is best to choose the healthier options available at the grocery store. Certain types of bread are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, while bread that is made from refined grains has very little nutritional value.

You can check out the nutritional facts and health benefits of bread here.

How to Choose the Best Bread?

While buying bread, one should read the ingredients and nutritional information labels carefully. A healthy bread should contain 100% whole-grain flour or sprouted flour as the main ingredient. The product should contain good amounts of dietary fiber. Fibers can prevent a spike in insulin levels and help you lose weight.

The bread should not contain added sugar or artificial sweeteners. It is advisable to look for bread that do not contain refined seed oils, including soybean oil, palm oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, and canola oil. These oils are among the foods that cause inflammation in your body.

Breads That Can Help You Lose Weight

The following types of bread can help you lose weight and provide some nutrients:

1) 100% whole wheat bread

When the entire grain is kept intact, including the germ, endosperm, and bran, it is known as 100% whole grain. The dietary fiber found in bran is preserved in this type of bread. Germs and brans also contain vitamins, minerals, and beneficial compounds.

One slice (46 grams) of whole-wheat bread contains:

Calories: 110

110 Protein: 4 grams

4 grams Fat: 0.5 grams

0.5 grams Carbs: 23 grams

23 grams Fiber: 4 grams

2) Oat bread

Oat bread is made of oats, whole-wheat flour, yeast, water, and salt. Oats are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, including magnesium, vitamin B1, iron, and zinc. The most beneficial compound present in oats is beta-glucan, which is a type of dietary fiber.

Beta-glucan may help lower levels of bad cholesterol, reduce blood glucose levels, and decrease high blood pressure. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has found that lower levels of cholesterol are associated with beta-glucan.

One slice (48 grams) of whole-grain oat bread contains:

Calories: 130

130 Protein: 6 grams

6 grams Fat: 1.5 grams

1.5 grams Carbs: 23 grams

23 grams Fiber: 4 grams

You can read this article to find out how oatmeal helps in weight loss.

3) Flax bread

This type of bread is made from flax seeds and other whole-grain flour. Flax seeds are popular and can help you lose weight faster. They are an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which makes them among the best plant sources of omega-3 fatty acids. A study has found that alpha-linolenic acid can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Flax seeds are lower in carb content than other types of flour used in making bread.

One slice (34 grams) of Whole-Grain Flax Bread contains:

Calories: 80

80 Protein: 5 grams

5 grams Fat: 1 gram

1 gram Carbs: 14 grams

14 grams Fiber: 4 grams

You can check out the nutritional facts and health benefits of flax seeds here.

4) Gluten-free bread

Gluten-free bread is usually made from brown rice, almond, coconut, tapioca, potato, or corn flour. These grains and nuts are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet.

One slice (36 grams) of a typical gluten-free bread contains:

Calories: 90 kcal

90 kcal Protein: 3 grams

3 grams Fat: 5 grams

5 grams Carbs: 6 grams

6 grams Fiber: 5 grams

These values can vary with the ratio of gluten-free grains used in the recipe. You can check out the nutritional facts about rice and whether rice is gluten-free.

Summary

Bread is an important staple in our pantries. It is consumed by people around the globe. However, certain types of bread can cause fat gain in the body. To lose weight, one must avoid bread made from refined grains.

Whole-grain bread can help you lose weight due to the presence of fiber. Dietary fibers can stabilize insulin levels in the body, aiding in weight loss. It has to be kept in mind that a varied and balanced diet is crucial for weight loss, and merely choosing the right bread is not enough to get the desired results.

