8 Healthy microgreens to add to your diet 

Healthy microgreens are fragile greens plucked when they reach one to three inches tall, usually one to three weeks following germination. They fall in between sprouts and young greens.

Don't be fooled by their size; these small greens are jam-packed with nutrition and can provide a variety of health benefits. Microgreens are extremely easy to grow and maintain at home.

They are consequently common picks when it comes to regular dietary options for those trying to lead a better and happier existence.

The entire gardening job doesn't involve much hassles. These greens are extremely adaptable, as they can be eaten on their own, with other foods, or in salads or soups.

Healthy microgreens

1) Sunflower microgreen

Sunflowers are very nutritious, lowering blood cholesterol, supplying essential amino acids, and controlling hormones.

They are low-calorie choices that include high levels of Vitamins B, D, A, and E.

They also contain calcium, lutein, beta-carotene, magnesium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, and other nutrients. Sunflower microgreen seeds should be soaked for at least 8–24 hours to grow.

Healthy microgreens (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

2) Cucumber microgreen

Cucumber contains 96% water. They are excellent for detoxing and reducing dehydration. Cucumbers are high in phytonutrients and Vitamin K. They also contain high levels of pantothenic acid and molybdenum.

They also include potassium, copper, Vitamin C, manganese, phosphorus, and Vitamin B1. However, cucumber nutrition provides a simple yet efficient way to remain hydrated and nourished.

Healthy microgreens (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

3) Pak Choi

The mouth-watering Pak Choi microgreens, also known as Bok Choy microgreens, provide crispiness and a cabbage-like taste to your recipes.

Pak Choi is among the most popular microgreens. They are ready to harvest after around 10–15 days of sowing, making them an excellent choice for repeat cultivation.

Healthy microgreens (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by toni)

4) Radish

You can start your microgreen gardening by growing radish microgreens. They are easy to grow and can be sown as early as 10 days after growing.

The radish and microgreen seeds are straightforward to grow. While planting, place seeds tightly and uniformly on the dirt ground. It's a good idea to irrigate the soil from underneath for optimum microgreens.

Healthy microgreens (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by viktoria)

5) Broccoli

Broccoli is a nutrient-packed superfood. It's rich in minerals and high in Vitamins C, A, and iron. Broccoli micrograms, surprisingly, have the same nutrients as the big ones.

However, Sulforaphane is a chemical in these microorganisms. Experts link it to many health issues, from cancer and ageing to heart disease and brain disorders.

Healthy microgreens (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by alesia)

6) Arugula microgreens

Thinking about growing microgrids? Try arugula microgreens! They are easy to grow and usually sprout within five days.

They are also versatile and can grow in both hot and cold climates. You can harvest arugula microgreens quickly, usually between 10 and 14 days.

Food lovers and chefs like their zesty taste. It gives a unique, nutty, earthy, spicy, and sharp flavor to sandwiches, salads, and wraps.

Healthy microgreens (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by eva)

7) Cabbage microgreens

Cabbage microgreens, particularly red cabbage, have higher Vitamin C than oranges and 40 times as much Vitamin E as cabbages.

Cabbage microgreens have several benefits, including promoting blood clotting and bone formation, reducing calcification or stiffening of the heart arteries, safeguarding the human body from free radicals, and lowering the likelihood of chronic diseases.

Healthy microgreens (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by yaroslav)

8) Pea shoots

The flavor of pea shoots is extremely mild. They provide a soft freshness to any meal, whether presented raw or cooked.

And they're absolutely excellent both ways. During warmer months, toss several pea shoots in a bowl of salad or a tortilla wrap, and when you've been in the mood for culinary delights, incorporate them into a vegetable stir-fried dish for some brightness.

Healthy microgreens (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Actually, microgreens are regarded as "superfoods" due to their health benefits. They provide a pop of color to your dish as well as a range of nutrients, which you may be missing out on owing to your busy day.