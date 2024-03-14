8 home remedies for burns: Heal a burn fast at home

Home remedies for burns keep the skin hydrated and promote healing. However, if your burn is severe, it should be treated with professional help and intervention. Many times, while cooking or attending to tasks involving fire, we accidentally burn our hands or fingers. Spilling hot coffee or tea on ourselves accidentally also results in burns in some cases.

Medical emergencies like these are common and need basic first aid to heal quickly and without infection. This is when these home remedies for burns come into play. Applying aloe vera or ointments to the burns to get relief as a first aid measure can go a long way toward preventing marks.

8 best home remedies for burns

1. Cold Water

Home remedies for burns: Use Cold Water (Image by David Becker/Unsplash)

When you get a mild or slight burn, soak it in cooled water for 20–30 minutes. However, ensure that the water is not extremely cold, nearly frozen, or icy cold.

After that, you can wash the affected area with some soap and then rinse it thoroughly.

2. Honey

Home remedies for burns: Apply honey on the affected area (Image by Arwin Neil Baichoo/Unsplash)

Honey is known for its sweet taste and also for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. For minor burns, add a thin layer of honey to the affected area. Once applied, leave the honey for some time before you wash it out. You will see the burning sensation and the redness go away because of the magical effects of the popular food item.

3. Aloe Vera

Apply Aloe Vera (Image by pisauikan/Unsplash)

Apply aloe, only in its pure form, directly from the leaf of an aloe vera plant or an aloe product from the market. Make sure it's pure and free of artificial substances.

Aloe can reduce inflammation and stop bacterial growth on the burn or the wound.

4. Painkillers and Medications

Over-the-counter pain relievers like Advil, Motrin, or Aleve can help you deal with the pain, inflammation, and swelling. However, do not overdose on them as there are numerous side effects of these medications.

5. Cold Compress

Ice helps to calm the pain (Image via Erin Mckenna/Unsplash)

Applying a cold towel to the affected region or using a cold compress for short intervals can help the area. Do not apply it for very long, as it may irritate your epidermis, cause numbness, and make your burn even worse.

6. Ointments

To prevent bacterial growth, clean the wound and then apply an antiseptic lotion or a medical cream to it. You can then cover it up with a minor dressing or a bandage. However, make sure to clean the burn 2-3 times a day and reapply the ointments to prevent any kind of bacterial growth or infection.

The most common products are Neosporin (available both in ointment and powder form) and Soframycin Cream, which are used to treat burns.

7. Neem

Home remedies for burns: Apply neem oil on the affected area (Image by Chelsea Shapouri/Unsplash)

The oil from the neem tree or its extracts is antibacterial and can help to heal burns and wounds. Just apply it to the affected area and leave it overnight to stop bacterial growth and promote faster healing.

8. Coconut oil

Home remedies for burns: Apply coconut oil on the burn for relief (Image by deanna alys/Unsplash)

A popular product, coconut oil is famous for its antibacterial, lubricating, and moisturizing properties.

Applying it to the affected area can reduce redness and swelling. You will also feel a cooling effect after putting it on the burn, which will reduce itching and irritation as a result.

Try these homemade remedies for burns if your burns are minor. Avoid applying toothpaste, ice, or butter to your wounds in the hopes of speeding up the healing process.

If you sustain a serious or third-degree burn, get immediate medical treatment and get it treated right away.