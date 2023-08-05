5 ways to heal the sunburnt skin

Sunburnt skin is a dominant issue faced by many people, especially during the summer heat. This condition occur once the skin gets directly exposed to extreme ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or manufactured sources like sun-tanning decks. Excessive sunburns can induce discomfort, skin ache, itchiness, red rashes, and might also result in skin peeling.

Although the tint of sunburns might vanish with time, it is essential to determine that it causes long-lasting harm to the skin layers. Concerning the same, Dr Mona Gohara, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine, commented:

"It is literally a toxic injury to the skin that requires time for healing as the cells regenerate. It's also important to remember that although the rash of the sunburn may fade, the damage lasts a lifetime, sometimes doubling the risk of skin cancer with just one burn. Judicious sun protection year round is an essential part of skin health."

Sunburn is painful and can induce long-term skin damage. It includes early ageing and a raised chance of skin cancer. Quoting Skin Care Foundation (SCF), Dr Gohara stated:

"Sunburn can cause increased freckling and uneven skin tone long term, hyperpigmentation, and free radical damage, which wreaks cosmetic havoc on the skin— these pesky little chemical particles weaken collagen, ultimately accelerating premature aging."

Thus, appropriate upkeep for sunburnt skin is vital to healing skin and lessen additional harm.

As such, from skin-relaxing lotions and sprays to natural home cures, we have gathered the best tips and tricks to relieve and restore your skin's natural balance.

Proper hydration and 4 more effective methods to heal sunburnt skin layers

1) Aloe Vera: Nature's calming balm

Aloe vera happens to be a potent natural antidote for skin with sunburns. Its cooling effects provide the skin instant comfort from discomfort and rash, while its moistening effect aids in hydration and the harmed skin's nourishment.

Applying aloe vera gel instantly to the affected regions promotes recovery, reduces redness, and prevents skinning. In addition, its raw antioxidants shield the skin from additional skin deterioration free radicals induce.

Key features

Instant cooling moistens the skin

Fast recovery

Shields skin with raw antioxidants

Usage

Spread aloe vera gel coating to the skin harmed owing to sunburn

Let it dry for at least 30 minutes

Rinse it with lukewarm water

2) Cold compress: Gives instant relief

Employing a cold compress with ice cubes provides quick comfort to sunburnt skin. The cold temperature tightens the blood vessels, lessening skin rash, and discomfort. It also allows the skin to cool down and stem additional harm while disinfecting the affected areas.

Key features

Instant cooling effect

Anti-inflammatory traits

Reliefs from skin irritation caused due to sunburns

Usage

Freeze some ice cubes in an ice cube holder

Apply gently to the sunburn areas for minimum15 minutes

For the ultimate relief, keep repeating this process several times a day

3) Skin hydration: Important for fast recovery

Keep the skin well-hydrated for healing the sunburnt skin. Sunburn dehydrates the skin layers, directing to excessive dryness and added discomfort. Drinking at least 10-12 glasses of water or any hydrating drink and regularly using a good moisturizer, which is particularly crafted for sunburnt skin, aid in replenishing lost skin moistness and facilitating fast recovery.

Look for skincare items having elements like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which control moisture by restoring the skin's water levels.

Key features

Acts as a good moisturizer

Replenishes lost skin moistness

Caters to a skin-soothing effect

Usage

Drink at least 10-12 glasses of water and use a hydrating moisturizer regularly on the affected areas 2-3 times daily

4) Oatmeal bath: Ensures a soothing effect

An oatmeal bath is a mild and efficacious method to ease sunburnt skin. Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties, relieving red skin rashes and persistent itching while equipping the skin with a comforting effect.

Key features

Relieves skin from red rashes and persistent itching

Goves a soothing effect

Consists of anti-inflammatory properties

Usage

Crush oatmeal into a fine powder form

Mix it with lukewarm bathwater

Soak the body with the oatmeal-infused water for 20 minutes

Gently pat the skin dry and follow up with a good moisturizer

5) Sunburn relief sprays: Provides targeted skin healing

Regular sunburn relief sprays can cater to targeted recovery for sunburnt skin. These sprays usually possess hydrocortisone, aloe vera, and vitamins to relieve, moisten, and boost the skin's healing.

Use the spray with at least SPF 30 on the sunburnt areas to lessen discomfort, skin redness, and rash. Relief sprays to heal sunburns are readily obtainable over the counter, and several e-commerce sites add to the sunburn healing ritual.

Key features

Provides targeted skin healing

Soothing and moisturizes the sunburned skin

Lessen discomfort, skin redness, and rash

Usage

Hold the sunburn spray bottle about 6" away from the sunburnt skin

Squirt the sunburn relief spray directly on the sunburnt area

Let it air dry and reapply as required

Sunburnt skin requires special care and attention to heal properly. A skincare enthusiast can relieve and cure their skin with sunburns using these five methods noted above. It is also required to take preventive actions like wearing good sunscreen, using sun shades like hats, sunglasses, and sun-shielding clothes when exposing the skin to the sun.