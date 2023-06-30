RMS debut SPF product line: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

RMS is making ripples in the skincare industry. With their eagerly-awaited SuperNatural Radiance Serum SPF product launching recently, all beauty enthusiasts can expect exceptional sun protection.

According to the brand’s launch strategy, the RMS SuperNatural Radiance Serum has been available since June 27, 2023. This SPF30 debut product line comes for $48 on Credo Beauty and Bluemercury, the brand’s present stockists.

SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, is a crucial component of any skincare regime, safeguarding our skin from the harsh effects of the sun's UV rays. Several pieces of research have proven SPF 30 to effectively block up to 97% of the harmful UV rays, thus protecting the skin and decreasing the risk of advanced aging, sunburns, and the onset of skin cancer.

RMS founder Rose-Marie Swift, with her debut SPF product line, has always maintained a cautious stance towards sunscreens. The SuperNatural Radiance Serum SPF 30 has been carefully crafted and loaded with various variants. From super-light facial lotions to hydrating creams, this product caters to the distinct requirements of all. Their debut SPF product line has three beautiful shades that offer a delicate and instant glow. About this latest product line, Swift said:

“These are not tinted moisturisers with SPF. My primers are very well received after all these years, and I wanted to take the idea of that supernatural kind of aura, that effect on the skin. That way, we could have something different from the thick, greasy sunscreen you put on and your skin sweats underneath. This feels like a moisturiser, and it goes on beautifully.”

The SPF 30 Tinted Moisturiser, part of RMS SuperNatural Radiance Serum, is an excellent choice for those searching for a natural-looking skin tone. This outstanding beauty product offers superior sun protection and a subtle hue, creating a radiant, luminescent complexion. Swift further stated:

"It’s SPF 30 because I overthink sunscreen has too many chemicals, and we still need a bit of sun. If we had too much zinc, it would get opaque since we didn’t want to use nanoparticles."

RMS' latest product will hydrate your skin

The SPF 30 has certain out-of-the-box features and benefits that set it apart from competitors. With its transformative power and exceptional skincare solutions, the RMS SuperNatural Radiance Serum is a testament to utmost dedication. Embrace the sun and protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays with this self-care routine. It is thus a ‘must-have addition’ to the daily skincare routine. Here's how:

Unparalleled Sun Protection: This broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 formula provides comprehensive protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its high-level protection shields the skin against sunburns, premature ageing, and potential skin damage.

This broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 formula provides comprehensive protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its high-level protection shields the skin against sunburns, premature ageing, and potential skin damage. Super-light and Non-Greasy: The product is crafted to be lightweight, permitting the skin to breathe without being weighed down by the residuals.

Flawless finish: This is powered with GlowPlex, ensuring the absence of any unsightly residue.

This is powered with GlowPlex, ensuring the absence of any unsightly residue. Superior skin hydration: Infused with superior-quality hydrating agents, this Debut SPF 30 gives luxurious and irresistibly supple skin with all-day moisturization.

Antioxidant therapy: Enriched with antioxidants, the sunscreen helps combat the free radicals responsible for accelerating the ageing process.

The RMS brand's chief strategic officer, Elaine Sack, claims:

“It’s a zinc-only SPF, and that’s where you see Rose-Marie in this product. “Everything about her [aesthetic] is light, airy, natural, and beautiful. This feels that way and is great for people with sensitive skin.”

Simple steps to apply sunscreen:

Step 1: Clean your face, and pat dry before application

Clean your face, and pat dry before application Step 2: Take a coin-size sunscreen from the SPF30 debut product line onto your palm and apply generously to all the exposed areas, like the face, neck, arms, and legs. Be extra-attentive to apply behind the ears, neck, and entire feet, including the toenails.

Step 3: Keep rubbing it gently until it gets fully absorbed. If you plan any outdoor activities, apply the same way.

Grab your wallets, beauties! You can now purchase the RMS SuperNatural Radiance Serum SPF 30 from their official site and accredited retailers. RMS also offers a range of sophisticated collections that cater to discerning individuals’ requirements.

Right from their signature UnCover-up Concealer to their luminous highlighters, nourishing lip balms, and Living Luminizers, all RMS products are meticulously crafted to enhance natural beauty while leaving a minimal environmental footprint. Also, keep checking the official website for more news and updates.

