8 natural drinks to lower cholesterol you should try

There are many natural drinks to lower cholesterol levels if you're facing an issue with elevated cholesterol levels. Making appropriate eating choices can aid in cholesterol reduction. But it's not simply your eating choices that are important. Your beverage selection is also important. Think of drinks like green tea or oat-based ones. Perhaps soy products or plant-based milk smoothies are more your thing.

These all hold chemicals that could help keep cholesterol levels in check. Why does that matter? Too much cholesterol could lead to fatty tissue building up in your veins. Their expansion makes blood flow throughout the arteries difficult.

These plaque deposits have the potential to rupture and form a clot, resulting in strokes and heart attacks. While medication can be useful in decreasing cholesterol levels, many people choose to investigate natural alternatives.

8 natural drinks to lower cholesterol

1) Green tea

Green tea contains catechin antioxidants, which aid in cholesterol regulation. A single serving of green tea has fifty milligrams of catechin and can be used as a morning beverage to lower cholesterol if drank frequently. It significantly aids in lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by maria)

2) Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice contains greater antioxidant capabilities than juices from other fruits including blueberries, cranberries, and oranges (in suggested dosages of just 1 shot glass at least twice a week).

It contains antioxidant-rich catechins. It is the best natural drink for lowering cholesterol since it contains nearly three times as many antioxidants as beverages like green tea.

(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jessica)

3) Salmon smoothie

If you have high cholesterol levels, here's a suggestion: try salmon. It might seem unusual, but salmon's packed with omega-3s—good stuff for your heart. These omega-3s raise the good cholesterol in your blood, cutting heart disease risks. Not into fish? Consider vegan omega-3 sources. Walnuts, chia seeds, and canola oil are all great choices.

(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by juliano)

4) Green juice

Consuming more green juice might lower your cholesterol. How? They boost nitric oxide production, which widens blood vessels and reduces artery hardening. Kale is extra good for your heart because it has potassium, magnesium, antioxidants, and fiber. Other good picks? Cabbage and Brussels sprouts. They've got nutrients that can stop salt from causing high blood pressure.

(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cats coming)

5) Ginger and lemon juice

Consuming a glass of warm water combined with lemon juice and a scoop of ginger juice on an empty stomach in the morning helps to keep cholesterol levels in check. Ginger's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities aid in cholesterol maintenance.

(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by angle)

6) Raspberry smoothie

Raspberries, despite their candy-like taste, carry a powerful health punch by lowering LDL cholesterol levels as well as increasing HDL levels. Researchers believe that high quantities of naturally produced antioxidants termed polyphenols—the molecules that give berries their vibrant color—are responsible for these beneficial effects.

(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Robert)

7) Red wine

While excessive alcohol use is harmful to heart health, moderate consumption of red wine can assist with lower cholesterol levels. Red wine, specifically, is high in antioxidants.

As a result, if you love a glass of wine on occasion but still want to maintain your cardiovascular wellness, red wine is an excellent choice of beverage. Moderation is, of course, vital for cholesterol management.

(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by timur)

8) Soy milk

Soy milk is a common alternative to dairy. It contains plant-based compounds, and phytosterols, that are structurally similar to cholesterol. They can block the absorption of die­tary cholesterol in the inte­stines. By consuming soy milk, you might notice a decrease in your LDL cholesterol levels.

(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by polina)

Suppose you've got a cholesterol test and it shows too much bad (LDL) cholesterol or not enough good (HDL) cholesterol. This result is despite eating right and working out regularly.

In such a case, your doctor may recommend a statin or similar cholesterol-lowering medication. This medication might accelerate the positive effects of your diet and exercise in reducing