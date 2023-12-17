8 reasons to drink mulled wine this winter season

Have you ever tried mulled wine? If not, then you definitely need to try it this winter season. Also known as spiced wine, the alcoholic drink contains red wine and some added spices like cloves, cinnamon, peppercorn, and cardamom that gives it a distinct flavor. It is especially enjoyed during the Christmas season in many countries.

Did you know that mulled wine offers several health benefits, too? Well, yes. From slowing down aging and reducing cholesterol to improving memory and more, the beverage has numerous benefits that you must know about.

8 incredible benefits of mulled wine

So, here’s a look at some of the most popular advantages of spiced wine:

1. Boosts memory

Improves memory (Image via Pexels/David Garrison)

Sounds weird, but it’s true. Mulled wine can apparently improve your memory and prevent certain brain diseases as well.

That’s because it contains resveratrol – a powerful antioxidant that prevents damage to the brain tissues. It boosts your memory and protecting against several diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

2. Slows down premature aging

Slows down aging (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Another great benefit of consuming spiced wine is that it can slow down premature aging and keep your health and skin functioning at their best.

Here also the powerful antioxidant resveratrol comes into play as studies suggest that it has the potential to slow down the body’s aging process. Resveratrol can fight against age-related diseases as well.

3. Helps prevent cardiovascular diseases

Prevents cardiovascular diseases (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Several studies claim that drinking red wine may actually help reduce the risk of heart diseases like strokes and heart attacks. That’s because red wine is considered a good source of antioxidants and consuming it in moderation may elevate the HDL or good cholesterol level in the body.

Additionally, the nutmeg in spiced wine can also improve the functioning of the cardiovascular system by improving heart function.

4. May treat colds and flu

Prevents cold and flu (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The powerful antioxidants present in mulled wine or red wine particularly, can help beat infections and illnesses like colds and flu. In fact, studies also suggest that consuming red wine can lower the risk of colds and boost immunity.

The added spices like cloves and peppercorn in spiced wine are also believed to be of additional benefit as they contain antibacterial and antiviral properties.

5. Reduces symptoms of osteoporosis

Reduces symptoms of osteoporosis (Image via Pexels/Kindel Media)

Reducing the symptoms of osteoporosis is also among some potent benefits of mulled wine. When consumed in moderation, it has been found that red wine can reduce the risk of osteoporosis – a serious bone-damaging condition.

Studies claim that this alcoholic beverage increases bone mineral density and prevents the risk of developing bone-related illnesses.

6. Prevents inflammation

Prevents inflammation (Image via Freepik/wayhomestudio)

The added spices in mulled wine like cinnamon and nutmeg are loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent inflammation and keep the body functioning well.

This, as a result, eases swelling and pain, promotes tissue functions, and keeps diseases like arthritis at bay.

7. Good for gut health

Benefits the digestive system (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Mulled wine is also considered good for the digestive system as the cloves and other spices in this beverage improve gut health by elevating gut motility.

Additionally, this drink is also believed to improve stomach functions by preventing indigestion and problems associated with it.

8. Improves brain function

Boosts brain function (Image via Pexels/Marcus Aurelius)

The resveratrol in mulled wine boosts blood flow throughout the body, which as a result, improves the functioning of the brain.

The nutmeg, particularly, regulates brain functions by reducing problems like anxiety and stress and works on boosting concentration as well.

So, now that you are aware of these important advantages of spiced wine, try it out this winter season for some added warmth and coziness. Just make sure you consume this alcoholic drink in moderation. Also, if you have an ongoing health condition, avoid any kind of alcoholic beverage, including wine.