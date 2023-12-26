The winter is filled with cheer for those who celebrate, but it brings bloating during the holidays as well. Our bodies might struggle with indulgent festive foods like roast potatoes, sweet treats, and carbonated beverages. Sadly, this season can invite weight gain, along with troubling gas and bloating.

The tempting food and drinks can be hard to ignore. It's common to encounter occasional digestive issues like heartburn, bloating, diarrhoea, and constipation. However, dealing with them amidst a holiday isn't an ideal situation.

You may enjoy the break without experiencing tummy bloating if you plan ahead of time, restrict your portions, and are mindful of the process. This article highlights some suggestions and strategies for avoiding stomach problems while on vacation.

8 ways to prevent bloating during the holidays

Here are the eight ways in which you can prevent bloating during the holiday season:

1) Walk

Walking is still the best approach to relieving digestive discomfort. If you happen to feel bloated following a huge meal, go for a walk around the block or do simple activities like aerobics to relieve the bloating.

Walking is one of the most accessible, inexpensive, and convenient forms of exercise.

Bloating during the holidays (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

2) Drink water

Being hydrated while on vacation may help you prevent a lethargic digestive system. Water is a necessary part of digestion. It aids in meal digestion, nutritional absorption, faeces softening, and bowel motion stimulation.

Staying hydrated promotes bowel movements and can aid in the prevention of constipation and haemorrhoids.

Drinking water also flushes the colon off toxins and carcinogens, perhaps lowering your chance of colon cancer. To stay hydrated and improve digestion, drink water prior to and after meals.

Importance of preventing bloating during the holidays (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

3) Avoid sugary drinks

Sugary drinks, which are technically sugar substitutes, play dangerous games with your digestive tract, causing gas, cramping, and bloating, as well as diarrhoea if consumed in excess.

Additionally, they're commonly found in a variety of highly processed meals, further complicating digestion.

Importance of preventing bloating during the holidays (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

4) Fast regularly

Adding a short fast to your daily schedule by avoiding food between supper and breakfast as well as spacing meals 13-16 hours apart to allow the body to eliminate fat from digestion.

This includes avoiding late-night snacking and binges. Because the majority of that time involves sleeping, the rapid pace is more manageable than you may assume.

Ways to prevent bloating during the holidays (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

5) Avoid carbs

This one is massive. The holidays are packed with high-carbohydrate meals. Desserts, cakes, and cookies; sodas and eggnog - they all taste wonderful, but they all promote bloating, gas, and weight gain.

Remember that the breakdown of carbohydrates by bacteria inside your bowels is the root cause of bloating and abdominal pain. Reduce your carb intake, and you are going to feel better by the end of that party.

Tips to avoid bloating during the holidays (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

6) Avoid alcohol

Alcohol acts as an inflammatory chemical that slows digestion, causes tiredness, and makes you retain water.

Match each alcoholic drink alongside a glass of water to help you balance your alcohol intake while staying hydrated, as well as preventing holiday bloating. You are going to notice a significant difference.

Tips to avoid bloating during the holidays (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by chris)

7) Use Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil capsules help relieve bloating as well as Irritable Bowel Syndrome symptoms. It should be emphasized that peppermint essential oil should not be consumed straight from the bottle. Only use capsules that have been specifically prepared for interior use and have been prescribed by a doctor.

Peppermint oil for bloating during the holidays (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by doterra)

8) Try ginger

Ginger has a carminative action, which means it aids digestion and reduces gas generation, which causes bloating. Furthermore, ginger has been demonstrated to hasten digestion, assisting in moving meals through the digestive system so that they are less prone to becoming fermented in the intestinal tract and causing gas.

Bloating during the holidays (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by angele)

Bloating after heavy meals is painful yet normal, especially during the holidays. The good thing is that bloating is usually not significant and goes away on its own.

Fortunately, a good diet along with lifestyle choices can help improve digestion and prevent unpleasant symptoms.