9 Most Essential Thrower’s Exercises

When overhead athletes (throwers) play, they require tremendous strength and stability in not only their shoulders but their entire body. Throwing a ball requires a strong and stable body, which is why successful throwers pay special attention to training their arms, even during the offseason.

The following exercises and stretches are key to helping provide strength and stability required for throwing.

9 Exercises Essential for a Thrower

Perform a complete warm-up before beginning any workout, especially overhead movement routines, to enhance blood flow to the muscles. Warming up can be as simple as jogging and moving to skipping and arm circles.

1) External Rotation

This thrower workout will help you develop the muscles in your shoulder that control external rotation and throw deceleration. You can move quicker if your "brakes" are stronger. Because this is an endurance muscle group that reacts well to this style of training, the major cue for this exercise is slow and controlled reps.

Maintain a tall stance with a broad chest while slowly rotating your arm out to the side and back to the middle.

This area can be targeted with 2-3 sets of 15-20 repetitions.

2) Prayer Stretch

This is an excellent thrower exercise for improving thoracic extension, or the capacity to extend the spine in the shoulder region. This is critical for throwing-sportsmen to avoid injury since it helps stabilize shoulder range of motion via the shoulder blade.

Sink your head and upper torso into your arms until you feel a mild to moderate stretch right beneath your armpits.

Do 3-5 total stretches in this posture, holding for 30-60 seconds at a time.

3) Flexion D2

The D2 Flexion is another exercise in the sequence that works on scapular strength and control of the external rotators of the shoulder, this time in an overhead throwing position.

As you move your arm away from your body, bring it up to a 45-degree angle beside your head.

A good beginning point is 2-3 sets of 15-20 repetitions.

4) Modified Sleeper

One of the possible causes of shoulder injury is a loss of mobility. This stretch will help the thrower to enhance their shoulder internal rotation.

To do this:

Push your hand down towards the table and your hips with your elbow until you feel a mild stretch deep in the back of your shoulder.

5) Thread the Needle

This exercise will help in the acquisition and maintenance of thoracic rotation of the thrower. The key instruction is to sit back into your heels in a hands-and-knees position, then carefully go through the motions to experience deep stretches in both the start and end positions.

Take 1-3 deep breaths at the beginning and finish of each position.

A set of 15-20 reps on each side should be enough.

6) Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squats are excellent for strengthening and increasing range of motion, as well as targeting the quadriceps and gluteal muscles. This motion will benefit thrower more if they use some type of resistance rather than their bodyweight.

To do this movement:

Squat down on one leg, pushing your buttocks back and maintaining a tall stance. Before getting up to the starting position, hold the bottom position for 1-2 seconds.

To begin, do three to four sets of eight to twelve repetitions.

7) Body Saw

Core strength is critical for connecting the lower body's force to the arm's completion of the pitch. The core can even be used to boost the speed of a throw during this power transfer.

Maintain a tight squeeze in your glutes, thighs, and abs while pushing back as far as you can with your arms without losing the neutral pelvic stance.

Perform 2-3 sets of gentle movements lasting 10-30 seconds each.

8) Resistance Side Stepping

Throwing involves a lot of lateral movement. Strengthening exercises should be performed in the same direction, so stepping sideways will help strengthen your hips.

To work the core muscles and improve balance, stand side to side with feet close together in an athletic stance.

Move slowly and steadily, keeping feet together the entire time.

Do 3-5 sets of approx 25 ft with a strong resistance band.

9) Single-Leg Jumps

Building single-leg strength is crucial, but creating single-leg power is just as important. Performing plyometric (jumping) exercises with one leg instead of two can help you improve lower-body power and control.

To do this movement:

Before jumping forward or to the side, do a partial squat. Land softly with a soft knee and hip, and try to hold the landing position for 3 seconds before repeating.

To avoid physiological changes caused by tiredness, do 2-4 sets of each for 3-5 repetitions.

Bottom Line

As you can see, there are many exercises that can help those with arm injuries, but they do require patience and a willingness to go through the pain. However, if you use these essential thrower exercises correctly, they can be truly beneficial in making a comeback and returning to freestyle.

Edited by Sabine Algur