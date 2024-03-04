ADHD vs depression: Both are battles with oneself, and only those who suffer from either condition or both know how difficult it is to live with it.

Whether you are finding it difficult to focus or are just sad and you do not know why you're upset or frisky, it's important to understand which of the aforementioned conditions you are suffering from.

If you are battling ADHD or depression, it will degrade your quality of life, and you will see symptoms of anxiety too. Therefore, it becomes important to see a therapist who can help you by talking it out or giving you medications.

ADHD vs depression: What is ADHD?

ADHD vs Depression: ADHD can make you impulsive. (Image by wayhomestudio on Freepik)

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a very common mental disorder that occurs in childhood and lasts even when you mature into an adult. People with ADHD have a tough time paying attention every day, suffer from hyperactivity and even become very impulsive.

Adults who suffer from this disorder have very low self-esteem and self-worth and also tend to overly criticize themselves, which may have an impact on their work lives and interpersonal relations.

You can be confused and often lose your belongings, when suffering from ADHD (Image by wayhomestudio on Freepik)

Children who suffer from this condition tend to talk a lot, make a lot of mistakes daily, find it difficult to make friends, forget to take care of their belongings and suffer from a lot of similar issues.

ADHD can be treated with behavior therapy before any kind of medication comes into play. For children who suffer from it, they require a lot of assistance from their parents and a therapist or a child psychologist who will assess the symptoms and treat them accordingly.

ADHD vs depression: What is depression?

ADHD vs Depression: Depression can be long-lasting (Image by Freepik)

We all feel moody and sad at times but that's not depression because depression is more than a feeling of momentary sadness that lasts for a longer period and makes you lose interest in everyday activities.

It doesn't stem from a single event but from a serious series of traumatic events, which can affect you both mentally and physically. You can feel overwhelmed, disappointed, guilty or miserable when you’re suffering from it. This condition is very common.

One might be more dependent on sedatives or drugs to escape reality for a moment of peace, thinking it will help them. Distancing from everyone is a temporary resort often seen in patients.

The good news is that it's treatable and the sooner you go for help, the faster you will recover.

ADHD vs depression: The difference

ADHD vs depression: What is the real difference? (Image by Stefano Pollio/Unsplash)

As both conditions have similar symptoms, it can be difficult to differentiate them. Depression is more common in people who are victims of ADHD, but here are the major differences :

When you’re suffering from ADHD, you will see sudden changes in your mood, which doesn’t last so long, though. But in depression, your mood changes last much longer - for weeks or months at times.

If you find it difficult to sleep because you’re energetic the whole time, it's because of ADHD. But if you’re depressed, you may not be sleeping because of negative thoughts or you tend to sleep way too long to avoid those thoughts, whichever helps you deal with your depression better.

You will feel motivated when you have ADHD and will enjoy doing things that interest you, but in depression, it's quite the opposite, as you lose the will to do anything. You will feel like isolating yourself and living in your self-made bubble that makes you feel safe.

ADHD lasts forever even though you might get better and learn to control it, but depression can be treated, and patients suffering from it can recover fully.

ADHD vs depression: Can you get both together?

Yes, both conditions can coexist, and it's known that people who get ADHD suffer from depression too, as depression is in some cases a result of ADHD.

Treatment

Do not be afraid to seek help (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

Cognitive behavioral therapy can treat mood disorders and help you learn to control your emotions. Adding mindfulness techniques to it can complement the ongoing therapy and treatment.

Stimulant medications can also help treat the causes, but ADHD medications can show signs of depression, low life and despair as side-effects at times.

Make yourself a priority, and remember that you are always a step away from seeking help, so do not be afraid to talk things out with someone who can help you.

Reach out to your nearest psychologist or therapist if you are battling ADHD or going through depression.