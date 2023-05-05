All you need to know about isokinetic exercise: Definition, benefits and examples

Are you looking for a new way to challenge your muscles and improve overall fitness? Look no further than isokinetic exercises.

Whether you're a seasoned athlete or a beginner just starting out, isokinetic workouts can help you build strength, endurance and flexibility. In this article, we explore what an isokinetic workout is, its benefits and share some examples you can try at home.

What is isokinetic exercise?

This type of exercise can be used for rehabilitation purpose. (Image via Freepik/Senivpetro)

An isokinetic workout is a type of resistance training that involves using specialized equipment that provides a fixed speed and resistance throughout the entire range of motion.

That means no matter how fast or slow you move, the resistance will remain constant. Isokinetic workout is often used in physical therapy settings to help people recover from injuries but can also be used as a form of strength and conditioning training for athletes.

Isokinetic exercise benefits

Isokinetic exercise can improve muscle strength, endurance and power. (Image via Freepik/Drrobotdean)

One of the main benefits of an isokinetic workout is that it allows for targeted muscle strengthening without placing excessive stress on joints. Other benefits include:

Increased muscle strength: Isokinetic workouts can help build muscle strength quickly and efficiently, especially in areas like the legs, arms and core.

Improved joint stability: As an isokinetic workout provides a fixed resistance, it can help improve joint stability and reduce risk of injury.

Increased range of motion: By providing a fixed resistance throughout the entire range of motion, an isokinetic workout can help improve flexibility and range of motion.

Effective for rehabilitation: Isokinetic workouts are often used in physical therapy settings to help people recover from injuries and improve their strength and mobility.

Isokinetic exercise examples

Here are some isokinetic workout examples you can try at home with the help of some simple equipment:

Isokinetic leg extension: Using an isokinetic leg extension machine, you can strengthen the quadriceps and hamstrings. Simply sit on the machine, and extend your legs against the resistance.

Isokinetic shoulder press: This exercise targets the shoulder muscles and can be done using an isokinetic shoulder press machine. Sit on the machine, and press the handles up and down against the resistance.

Isokinetic bicep curl: You can target your bicep muscles with an isokinetic bicep curl machine. Simply sit on the machine, and curl the handles up and down against the resistance.

Isokinetic core twist: This exercise targets the core muscles and can be done using an isokinetic machine that allows for rotational movements. Sit on the machine, and twist your torso against the resistance.

Isokinetic exercise at home

There are some options for doing isokinetic exercises at home. (Image via Freepik/User18526052)

While isokinetic workout equipments are often found in gyms and physical therapy clinics, there are also ways to incorporate isokinetic workouts in your home workout routine.

Resistance bands and weights can be used to simulate the resistance provided by isokinetic machines, allowing you to perform similar exercises at home. Just make sure to start with light weights or resistance bands, and gradually increase as you build strength and endurance.

Isokinetic exercise is a great way to build strength, endurance and flexibility without placing excessive stress on the joints.

Whether you're recovering from an injury or just looking to improve your fitness, an isokinetic workout can help you reach your goals. With the aforementioned tips and examples, you can start incorporating isokinetic workouts in your workout routine.

Poll : 0 votes