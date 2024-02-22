All about processed meat and why you should abstain from it

Almost all minds of processed meats are known to be carcinogenic. Even though we get fresh meat in the market, many of us still choose to consume this meat, because it is more affordable and convenient.

Who doesn't like having a bacon sandwich for breakfast or some salami on the plate? Not only do they make the food platter look extravagant, but it's also delicious and easy to make. A full English breakfast or American platter contains large portions of this meat.

Processed meats are known to increase chances of cancer because of the preservatives, which are used for a longer shelf life. Hence, consumption of this meat is not encouraged. Switch to fresh and healthy options for your daily diet.

What is processed meat?

Salami for your breakfast (Image by Frank Zhang/Unsplash)

This type of meat is preserved by canning, salting, drying and smoking or has gone through any other chemical process, to enhance its shelf life and taste. Sausage, ham, hot dogs, bacon and many more come under this category.

Different types of processed meats

The different types (Image by Sergio Arteaga/Unsplash)

Some common types are:

Sausages

Hot dogs

Kebabs

Salami

Bacon

Beef Jerky

Canned meat

Nuggets

Corned beef

Why is processed meat bad for you?

This meat is carcinogenic (Image by NCI/Unsplash)

It's considered bad because of the following reasons:

Processed meat is made using high heat or usually smoked. When we buy them and cook them at home, we also use high-temperature settings on our grill or induction, it releases harmful byproducts, leading to cancer.

There's a lot of extra salt added to this meat to make it last longer, which can cause high blood pressure and heart disease.

These meats are linked to colorectal cancer because of the chemicals they contain, i.e. nitrates & nitrites, heterocyclic and polycyclic animes, and heme, which is mostly there in red meat.

There are high levels of saturated fats in bacon, salami and other types of processed meat. Too much of it can lead to cancer, obesity and heart disease.

How much-processed chicken or ham should you eat?

Eat in smaller portions (Image by Wesual Click/Unsplash)

If you are a fan of this meat type and like consuming it, limit your consumption to decrease cancer and other health risks. You can safely consume 18 ounces of this type of meat per week, to be on the safer side.

Occasionally consuming a hamburger, hot dog or some salami should not be a thing to worry about, as the chances of cancer depend on the amount you consume. Small amounts are unlikely to cause any harm.

What are the alternatives?

Have a chicken salad instead (Image by Wesual Click/Unsplash)

Make sandwiches with mashed beans or potatoes, and eat them as an alternative to processed meat.

Choose to snack on food that's not processed, like nuts, greek yogurt, boiled eggs and roasted chickpeas, for your daily protein intake.

Try tuna sandwiches, chicken sandwiches or an egg salad by breaking the monotony of eating processed food or meat every day.

Buy low-sodium versions of processed meat, if you want to consume some now and then, and don't forget to keep a check on the portion size.

If you are a regular meat eater, eat processed and red meat in moderation, and make sure to have a balanced diet. Feast wisely to stay away from anything that's carcinogenic.