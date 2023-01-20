There are several health benefits of chlorophyll, which is a green pigment in plants. These natural compounds are found in plants which give them their color along with helping the plants for absorption of energy and their photosynthesis process.

The benefits of chlorophyll tend to vary with the presence of fat-soluble compounds and antioxidant properties. If you consume chlorophyll, then it starts moving around your body in micelles or molecular groups containing fat. The presence of small amounts of fat in the body helps in the effective processing of meals.

In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of chlorophyll along with its impact on the skin as well as its side effects.

Lettuce is rich in chlorophyll (Image via Pexels/Kai Pilger)

Health Benefits of Chlorophyll

1. Chlorophyll Benefits for Skin

Improving skin health is one of the dynamic benefits of chlorophyll, as it helps in fighting acne as well as soothing the inflammatory ailments of the skin. It also helps in improving your skin appearance as well as reducing the impact of skin aging by acting as a natural cleansing agent.

2. Cancer Prevention

Cancer prevention also tends to be amongst the major health benefits of chlorophyll as it helps in reducing the occurrence of cancerous tumors. This green pigment in your body also helps in preventing the damage that harmful aflatoxins cause to your genes.

Additional studies are being carried out by scientists to understand the impact of chlorophyll on your colon, stomach, skin, and liver cancers.

Research has also shown that a higher intake of green vegetables in your diet tends to be better for cancer prevention.

3. Antioxidant Effects

Antioxidant effects are amongst the health benefits of chlorophyll, however, they are pertinent in nutrients like vitamins E and C. Regular intake of leafy green vegetables with the presence of chlorophyll helps in boosting the antioxidants in your bloodstream. The presence of chlorophyll in your body also helps in reducing the oxidative damage caused by harmful carcinogens.

4. Chlorophyll Benefits for Women

The benefits of chlorophyll in women also tend to vary. It includes clearing your skin, acting as a natural deodorizer, reducing inflammation, helping to prevent cancer, detoxification of the body, promoting digestion, and more.

Spinach is rich in chlorophyll (Image via Pexels/Caleb Oquendo)

Health Risks of Chlorophyll

There are no known side effects of chlorophyll and so far they tend to be highly beneficial for your health. However, chlorophyll supplements might have potential downsides for your body that include:

Urine and feces discoloration

Occasional Diarrhea

Discoloration of tongue

Mild burning and itching sensation when applied to the wound

The risk of chlorophyll supplements has not yet been determined for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Liquid Chlorophyll Side Effects

Along with the health benefits of chlorophyll, liquid chlorophyll also tends to have some possible side effects including:

Feeling of nausea as the liquid chlorophyll travels down your digestion.

Vomiting

Abdominal discomfort such as stomach cramps

Itching and burning sensation in the skin

Diarrhea, which can last for a few days

Food Rich in Chlorophyll

Plant-based foods tend to be rich in chlorophyll that you can incorporate into your diet. Vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, bok choy, parsley, kale, mustard greens, collard greens, lettuce, algae, and more.

Chlorophylls are also found in ample amounts in fruits and nuts such as kiwi and pistachios, respectively. Chlorophyll supplements such as spirulina and chlorella are also available in the market.

Kale is rich in chlorophyll (Image via Pexels/Anna Guerrero)

The above article discusses the major health benefits of chlorophyll along with the possible downsides. Chlorophyllin tends to be a supplement that you can take with your meals as an additive for food colorings and medicine. On the other hand, chlorophyll tends to be a natural compound that is present in plants.

The health advantages of chlorophyll have been used for bad-smelling and slow-healing wounds over the last few years.

