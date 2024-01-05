Are kiwi seeds good for health? Ways to incorporate them into your diet

Kiwi seeds, just like the whole fruit are good for health. Actually, they give the fruit's soft flesh a delightfully crunchy feel. Because of their small size and tenderness, the seeds are simple to chew and process. In contrast to certain other fruit seeds, like those in pears or apples, kiwi seeds are not toxic or dangerous.

In addition to being safe to consume, these seeds are a great source of nutrients. They are packed with important nutrients, such as antioxidants, healthy fats, and dietary fiber.

Benefits of kiwi seeds

Seeds are high in fiber. (Image via Unsplash/ Kostiantyn Vierkieiev)

1) High in fiber

Kiwi seeds are high in dietary fiber, which helps maintain regular bowel movements and stave off constipation, both of which are beneficial for digestive health.

2) Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are critical for heart health, are found in the seeds. Due to their anti-inflammatory qualities, these fatty acids may promote cardiovascular health.

3) Vitamins and minerals

Vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, and potassium are among the vitamins and minerals that the seeds are high in. These nutrients are essential for blood coagulation, skin health, immunological response, and electrolyte balance maintenance.

4) Regulation of blood sugar

Because these seeds have high fiber content, they may help regulate blood sugar levels by delaying the absorption of sugars in the digestive system.

5) Controlling weight

By lowering total calorie consumption, the fiber in kiwi seeds can help with weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness.

6) Encourages heart health

By supporting healthy blood pressure and lowering cholesterol, the fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients included in kiwi seeds may be beneficial to heart health.

Although these seeds have many potential advantages, each person's reaction may be different. It's best to speak with a healthcare provider for individualized guidance if you have any particular health issues or diseases. Furthermore, a diverse diet rich in nutrient-dense foods is essential for general health and well-being.

How to incorporate the seeds into your diet

Seeds can be added to smoothies. (Image via Unsplash/ Brenda Godinez)

The following are some ideas for including kiwi seeds in your diet:

Consume the whole Kiwi:

Just cut a ripe kiwi in half, then use a spoon to remove the flesh, seeds, and all. This is the easiest way to savor the fruit and the seeds at the same time.

Mix into smoothies:

Incorporate entire kiwis, seeds included, into your preferred smoothie recipes. Your smoothie gains a crunchy texture from the well-blended seeds.

Add to yogurt or porridge:

Add a handful of seeds to porridge, muesli, or yogurt to give some crunch and extra nutrition.

Add to bread or muffins:

Add seeds for texture and nutritional boost to baked products such as bread, muffins, and granola bars.

Prepare the Kiwi seed dressing:

For a tasty and nourishing salad dressing, grind kiwi seeds and combine them with olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and your preferred herbs.

Add to fruit salads:

Combine kiwi slices, seeds, and other fruits to make a wholesome and revitalizing fruit salad.

Kiwi seed jam:

Blend kiwi, honey, and chia seeds to make kiwi seed jam. Let it get thicker in the fridge and use it as a yogurt topping or as a spread on toast.

Keep in mind that the seeds are tiny, and not everyone will enjoy their texture. If you're not sure, start with less and then increase as you become accustomed to the texture and flavor.