Are you a light sleeper? Try these effective ways to have a deep sleep

Distractions during sleep are common, causing interruptions for both heavy and light sleepers. Light sleepers are particularly sensitive to even minor disturbances, disrupting their sleep and potentially leading to daytime irritability.

Since sleep is something which is a crucial aspect of our mental as well as physical health thus getting the quality of sleep is important. This makes the concept of deep sleep becomes equally important especially if you are a light sleeper as understanding the effective ways to get into deep sleep can help you sleep effectively.

In this article, we will discuss the causes of why you are a light sleeper and the ways to improve your sleep in the long run.

Light sleeper: What makes you a light sleeper?

Causes of you being disturbed by even light noises (Image by HelloDavidPradoPerucha on Freepik)

Being a light sleeper, one might wonder what is it that makes them different from those who are not even bothered by various noises of the surroundings. Various factors come into play such as the time you spend in different sleeping stages, brain waves, lifestyle, and sleeping disorders can make your sleep troubling.

Sleeping stages

Different stages of sleep (Image by diana.grytsku on Freepik)

There are mainly two stages of sleep: REM and NREM. NREM consists of three stages 1st is the lightest sleep category and 3rd is the deepest. After this, we enter REM sleep which is the final stage where dreaming and memory consolidation occur.

Now, the duration of NREM and REM determines how well you sleep. Light sleepers are not able to get enough deep sleep making them prone to waking up.

Brain waves

Sleep spindles are a type of wave produced by your brain when you are sleeping. It has been found that an increase in the number of sleep spindles can make you a deep sleeper, providing you with the capability to withstand noises and carry forward with your sleep.

Disorders

One may have sleeping disorders which makes their sleep light. One may observe shortness of breath during their sleep hindering your deep sleep, this condition is also known as sleep apnea. Further, one may have restless leg syndrome. These disorders can make you a light sleeper.

Lifestyle

The way you live your life can also be another reason behind your lightness in sleep. Consumption of alcohol or caffeine can contribute to this. Further, other factors like stress or anxiety can also be behind this.

What are the ways to have deep sleep?

Ways to get deep sleep? (Photo by Михаил Калегин on Unsplash)

Various ways can be deployed to get better sleep and improve your deep sleep stage. Some of the ways for the same are:

Using a noise machine

Using a noise machine can help you sleep better. Using white noise can mask the disturbances from the outside. One may choose various white noise apps available on their smartphones to tackle the outdoor noise or they can buy fans that are built to do the same.

Working on your sleep hygiene

Maintaining a proper sleeping schedule and keeping your room temperature apt can help you maintain your sleep hygiene and get into deep sleep. Add habits like reading a book or maintaining a journal can be some habits you can go for to get better sleep.

Wear earplugs

Earplugs do work, they do not separate you from the surroundings but do work in minimizing the outside distractions in turn making you less prone to wake up. Thus, if you are a light sleeper, earplugs are a must-try.

Eye mask

While you are sleeping, light can be another stimulus that can wake you up thus getting rid of the light can also help you sleep better. You can do so by wearing an eye mask. Moreover, you can also go for curtains to keep your room dark.

Being a light sleeper is a difficult condition and proper ways should be deployed to get effective sleep as in the long term this might make you irritated and highly affect your mood. Thus, understanding and implementing these ways to get deep sleep becomes important.