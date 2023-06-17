Are potatoes healthy? Our take on this popular food

Are potatoes healthy? They're among the most popular and loved foods and are used to prepare a variety of dishes and snacks. Potatoes mainly contain starch, a complex carbohydrate with a chain structure.

Potatoes also contain some vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which are common to various tubers. Surprisingly, the average American consumes as much as 100 pounds of potatoes every year. So, are potatoes healthy? Let's find out.

Are potatoes healthy? Potato nutrition facts

Are potatoes healthy? They contain several nutrients. (Image via Unsplash/Gilberto Olimpio)

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the calories and nutrients in potatoes cooked with skin (approximately 100 grams) are:

Calories: 87 kcal

87 kcal Water: 77%

77% Protein: 1.9 grams

1.9 grams Carbs: 20.1 grams

20.1 grams Sugar: 0.9 grams

0.9 grams Fiber: 1.8 grams

1.8 grams Fat: 0.1 grams

Potatoes mostly comprise carbs, primarily starch. Simple sugars, including glucose, fructose and sucrose, are also present in minor amounts.

Potatoes are among the foods with a high glycemic index; hence, they are not recommended for people with diabetes. The vitamin profile of potatoes is discussed in the next section, which might help answer the question: 'Are potatoes healthy?'

Vitamins in potatoes & health benefits

The following vitamins and compounds are present in potatoes:

Potassium: Potassium is known to be beneficial for heart health and is also an essential mineral required for healthy nerve function and muscle contraction.

Vitamin C: Ascorbic acid is known for its antioxidant properties. Antioxidants protect the body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Foods rich in vitamin C help prevent various diseases and inflammatory conditions.

Folate: Folate is essential for reproductive and newborn health. Folate-rich foods can prevent anemia.

Vitamin B6: This B vitamin is required for red blood cell formation. Nutrients in potatoes include several B-complex vitamins.

Chlorogenic acid: It's a type of polyphenol that acts as a strong antioxidant. Just like any other antioxidant, chlorogenic acid also prevents oxidative damage.

Catechin: This is also a type of polyphenol present in all types of potatoes and other tubers. Catechin levels are the highest in purple potatoes and sweet potatoes.

Lutein: This compound is present in potatoes with yellow skin. Lutein is a type of carotenoid antioxidant that promotes eye health.

Are potatoes healthy?

Potatoes can be consumed in various ways (Image via Unsplash/Prince Abid)

Starch yield glucose and cause a spike in the levels of blood glucose and insulin. Chronic high levels of insulin can cause fat gain. Potatoes are not recommended on low-carb diets and especially for those who are aiming to lose fat.

Potatoes can be cooked in various interesting ways at home and can be considered among the main carb sources in a diet. Junk food, like fries, is not a good way to eat potatoes, as they contain a lot of oxidizable seed oils and other food additives.

While searching for an answer to the question: 'Are potatoes healthy', we understood that this tuber can have both good and bad consequences on overall health.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

