Beat the heat this summer with barley water: A refreshing drink with excellent health benefits 

Barley water is a refreshing and healthy drink that you must try this summer. It's a very nutritious beverage that can help you beat the summer heat and keep your digestive system functioning well and away from problems that might occur during the summer.

This healthy drink is loaded with important nutrients and minerals, like calcium, magnesium, copper and zinc, and is also an excellent source of insoluble and soluble fiber. It contains phytochemicals and antioxidants, too.

Read on to learn more about barley water – what exactly is it, it’s benefits and possible side effects.

What is barley water?

Adding lemon can enhance the taste. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

It's basically a drink that’s made by boiling barley grains in water till the mixture turns creamy and thick. The grains can be strained out before serving or simply stirred and mixed with fruit juice or any other kind of sweetener to enhance the flavor.

You can also make a glass of refreshing lemon barley water by simply adding lemon juice or lemon rind to the mixture.

Health benefits of barley water

This incredible summer beverage offers some great health benefits like:

#1 Promotes healthy digestion

Barley water is an amazing drink for gut health. It's loaded with digestive fiber that helps food move through the stomach and out of the body.

Consuming this gut-friendly beverage promotes the function of your digestive system and regulates bowel movements, preventing constipation.

#2 Improves kidney function

It can prevent UTI during the summer. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

This beverage improves kidney functions by treating and preventing urinary tract and bladder infections, which are quite common during the summer.

The diuretic properties of this water help eliminate extra water from the body without causing dehydration. It's also said to be an effective remedy for kidney cysts and stones.

Medical experts believe that regular consumption of this healthy and refreshing summer drink can detoxify your body and also combat free radicals.

#3 Aids in weight loss

Barley is an amazing source of fiber, which means it can keep you full for longer and also curb snack cravings.

Moreover, as it's good for digestion, it stimulates metabolism and helps lose fat. Combined with a well-balanced diet and regular physical activity, this healthy water can help in weight loss and keep your tummy fuller for longer.

#4 Promotes healthy immune system

When flavored with orange peel or lemon, barley-induced water gives the body a super dose of vitamin C, which helps improve immunity and overall functioning of the immune system.

#5 Keeps body cool

It can keep the body cool. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

This refreshing and healthy water also has cooling properties that can be effective, especially during the hot summer months.

Drinking it regularly can help maintain the core body temperature and keep heat-induced health concerns at bay. Additionally, it can prevent dehydration by maintaining electrolyte levels in the body.

#6 Manages cholesterol level

Studies suggest that drinking barley water may help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) while boosting heart health. High level of bad cholesterol is linked to build-up of plaque in the arteries and increased risk of heart disease.

Possible risks

Barley-induced water is super-healthy and nutritious. However, it's important to note that it contains gluten, so people with wheat allergies and celiac disease must avoid this drink or consult a doctor before consuming it.

If you're buying packaged barley water, always check the ingredients, as some packaged and processed ones contain high amount of artificial sweeteners and other preservatives.

