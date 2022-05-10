Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits of Barley

Barley, an ancient grain that we've heard a lot about, has a lot of health benefits. It comes in a variety of forms, including pearled barley, barley flour, flakes, grits, and more. It's super healthy, just like other whole grains.

This versatile grain has a slightly chewy texture and a somewhat nutty flavor that goes well with a variety of meals.

Barley is a cereal grain that can be used to make bread, drinks, stews, and other meals. It is a complete grain that contains fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Barley has a similar appearance to wheat berries but is significantly lighter in color. It can be fermented and used in the production of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Being high in nutrients, barley has a long list of health benefits, including better digestion and weight loss, as well as lower cholesterol and a healthier heart.

Potential health benefits of barley: Why should you include the grain in your diet?

Barley has a low calorie count, is high in fiber, and is abundant in vitamins and nutrients. The bran composition of hulled barley makes it particularly useful.

Here are some of the health benefits of barley:

1) Helps to shed extra pounds

Barley aids in weight loss. This is because it is high in fiber and has numerous amino acids.

Barley regulates blood sugar levels, preventing sugar peaks and troughs that are commonly associated with fat formation.

Compared to other grains, barley is low in calories. It provides you with a satisfying meal while allowing you to feel fuller for longer.

2) Improved bone density

Increased bone strength is among the various health benefits of barley. The grain contains phosphorus, calcium, copper, magnesium, and zinc, all of which help to promote bone form and strength.

Zinc, for example, is important for bone mineralization and growth. Calcium, copper, magnesium, and phosphorus, on the other hand, help to keep bones healthy and strong.

3) Anti-inflammatory

Choline is a substance that can aid in inflammation reduction. The human body can convert the betaine in barley to choline.

Choline aids memory, learning, and muscle action. It also aids in fat absorption and maintains the structure of cell membranes.

4) Immunity booster

Improved immunity is one of the reasons to include barley in your diet.

Barley is abundant in vitamin C, which helps to enhance your immune system. You will feel full, content, and calm after eating this grain.

5) Good for your gut

Barley is good for your gut health. Once again, much of the credit goes to its high fiber content, especially its insoluble fiber.

The majority of the fiber in barley is insoluble, meaning it does not dissolve in water like soluble fiber. Instead, it bulks up your stool and speeds up your digestive movement, lowering your chances of constipation.

6) Preventing gallstones

High-fiber content may also aid in gallstone prevention, adding more to the health benefits of barley.

Gallstones are solid particles that can form in the gallbladder, a tiny organ beneath the liver, on their own. Bile acids are produced by the gallbladder and are used by the body to break down fat.

Gallstones usually do not produce any symptoms. Large gallstones can, on occasion, become lodged in the duct of your gallbladder, producing excruciating pain. The gallbladder is frequently removed in such circumstances.

The presence of insoluble fiber may help prevent gallstone formation and lessen the need for gallbladder surgery.

7) Improved thyroid gland functioning

Selenium is an essential nutrient for reproduction and DNA creation, and barley is a good source of it. Thyroid hormone production and metabolism require selenium in particular.

Low selenium levels in women have been linked to thyroid disorders, particularly in those who also have low iodine levels.

However, the results of studies involving selenium supplementation have been mixed. More research is needed to fully understand the link between selenium intake and optimal thyroid function.

8) Lowering cholesterol levels

Barley is high in fiber, which has been associated with a lower risk of heart disease caused by excessive cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is a fatty molecule found in the human bloodstream.

The two kinds of cholesterol are HDL and LDL cholesterol. HDL is referred to as "good" cholesterol, but LDL is referred to as "bad" cholesterol since it can clog arteries. A buildup of LDL can lead to illnesses like heart disease over time.

Nutritional profile of barley

Barley contains many vitamins, minerals, and other plant components.

It is a particularly good source of fiber, molybdenum, manganese, and selenium when eaten whole. Copper, vitamin B1, chromium, phosphorus, magnesium, and niacin are also present in barley.

The nutrients in one half cup (100 grams) of uncooked, hulled barley are as follows:

354 calories

73.5 grams of carbohydrates

17.3 grams of fiber

12.5 grams of protein

2.3 grams of fat

These nutrients can be better absorbed by soaking or sprouting barley.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh