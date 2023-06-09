Benefits of java plum: Unveiling the amazing health advantages of the summertime fruit

The java plum, also known as the Malabar plum, black plum or jamun, is a nutritious summertime fruit of the Syzygium cumini species. Native to India, it's deep blue or purple in color and has a bit tangy and sweet taste.

Java plums are healthy and amazingly nutritious. They're loaded with essential nutrients and minerals, including lipids, magnesium, potassium, protein, calcium, iron, phosphorous, niacin, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, thiamin and sodium.

Health benefits of java plum

Black plums have numerous health and medicinal benefits. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Java plums have several health and medicinal benefits. From curing digestive problems and arthritis to promoting heart health and preventing diabetes, consuming this summer fruit offers numerous health advantages.

Here’s a look at a few of the most potential benefits of having black plums:

Improves heart health

Java plums contain a significant amount of potassium, which helps promote heart health and improves its functioning, too. Studies suggest that potassium-rich fruits like black plums can also prevent risks of high blood pressure and heart problems like strokes and heart attacks.

Manages diabetes

Jamuns contain anti-diabetic properties. Regular consumption of this healthy fruit helps manage type 1 and type 2 diabetes while also regulating insulin sensitivity and activity.

Studies suggest that java plums can even manage symptoms of diabetes like excessive thirst and urination. It's believed that the seeds of black plums have alkaloids, which help convert starch into energy.

May prevent cancer

Black plums prevent cancer. (Photo via Pexels/Fatma Çekmez)

The java plum fruit is packed with essential antioxidants, which protect the body against free radicals and cancer-causing cells. Studies suggest that cyanidin in black plums prevent colon cancer and stops cancer tumor from spreading.

Improves skin health

Regular consumption of the fruit is said to improve skin health by making it smoother and more glowing. That's because java plums contain vitamins C and A, common ingredients used in most skincare products.

These vitamins help promote collagen production, reduce dark spots and also help manage skin conditions like vitiligo by boosting melanin in the skin.

Prevents many infections

The fruit contains anti-infective and antibacterial properties that help prevent infections. It also contains tannins, oxalic acid, gallic acid and malic acid, all of which prevent infections and keep the body healthy and active.

Promotes hemoglobin production

Black plums contain iron and vitamin C that increase hemoglobin in the body. That helps the blood carry more fresh oxygen to the organs and muscles, keeping you healthy and away from diseases.

Keeps teeth and gums healthy

Malabar plums keep teeth and gums healthy. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Black plums keep the gums and teeth strong and promote overall oral health. The leaves of black plums can be used as a tooth powder to stop gum bleeding. The bark of the plant, which contains astringent properties, can be used to cure and prevent mouth ulcers.

Other health benefits of black plums include:

boosting immunity

managing weight

preventing respiratory issues

improving digestive health

preventing anemia

preventing vomiting and nausea

managing migraines

While java plums are incredibly nutritious and healthy, there are several things you need to keep in mind before adding the fruit to your diet.

Black plums should not be consumed right after or before any surgery. That's because the fruit can lower blood sugar level and lead to health complications. As it reduces blood sugar level, diabetic patients should consume the fruit in moderation and also keep a check on their blood glucose level before and after consumption.

People with vomiting symptoms or edema or those who have been on a fast for quite some time should also avoid black plums. It's also important to remember that the fruit should never be consumed with milk or on an empty stomach. Excessive consumption can cause body pain and fever, and in some cases lead to severe health concerns.

