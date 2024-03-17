Benefits of turmeric and coconut oil for your skin

Turmeric and coconut oil play an important role in natural skin care. Over the ages, they have been used as remedies to treat dryness, skin infection, and several other conditions.

Both these ingredients have healing properties and are available in almost every household. Very often we get tired of using expensive skin care products and try to get back to basics with homemade and natural items.

In this article, let us see how we can make the most out of turmeric and coconut oil to get flawless skin and the benefits of both these ingredients.

Turmeric and coconut oil for skin: what are the benefits?

Let us first see the skin benefits of coconut oil:

Turmeric and coconut oil: Using coconut oil on your skin can be very beneficial (Image by Deanna Alys/Unsplash)

1. Moisturising

If you have cracked or dry skin, no matter what the season is, you can use this oil to hydrate your skin - it is a highly effective moisturizer and gives the epidermis all it needs.

2. Reduces aging

Coconut oil increases the production of collagen - this increases elasticity, and lessens the fine lines and wrinkles completely, resulting in a young and bold look.

3. Fights inflammation

Antioxidants in this product can decrease free radicals in the skin, which can be a cause of skin redness and inflammation.

4. Softens skin and reduces acne

There are fatty acids present in this oil, which can help you to get soft skin and being highly inflammatory. It can reduce acne and even kill the acne-causing bacteria (with the help of lauric and capric acid in it).

5. Better skin healing

Since using this natural product can boost collagen production and antioxidants in the body, our skin automatically regenerates better and repairs faster as a result.

Benefits of turmeric for skin:

Turmeric and coconut oil: You can use turmeric to deal with your dark spots and wrinkles (Image by Prchi Palwe/Unsplash)

1. Reduces dark spots and circles

Very often we get dark spots and circles, because of insomnia or other health or skin conditions and it is very hard to get rid of them. However, using a turmeric face pack can brighten the skin and even the tone - you will get clear and spot-free skin as a result.

2. Anti-aging

There is curcumin in turmeric which can boost collagen production in the body and make a person look younger and wrinkle-free.

3. Acts as a moisturizer

If you have oily skin and cannot use coconut oil, you can just use a turmeric pack daily, to retain all the moisture in your skin and look fresh and youthful.

4. Fights skin and hair diseases

Eczema, alopecia ( hair loss ), and even psoriasis can be treated with the help of turmeric- it can kill the disease-causing bacteria.

5. Heals wounds

Wounds heal more quickly with the help of turmeric as it contains curcumin, which decreases skin inflammation and oxidation. Also, better collagen production can be reason why using turmeric can heal wounds faster too.

Here are two turmeric and coconut oil skin-care products to make at home

Turmeric and coconut oil face mask (Image by Rosa Rafael/Unsplash)

1. DIY Face mask for oily skin

Most face masks available in market have a lot of chemicals and additives in them - so let us go natural and make ours at home today!

Steps :

In a bowl, add one tablespoon of coconut oil ( preferably organic ) - and one tablespoon of turmeric. Add one tablespoon of chickpea flour and one tablespoon of fuller earth powder and mix it well. Wash your face before applying it. Once you apply it, let it dry - wait for 30-45 minutes after which you can rinse off with water.

This will give you flawless and spotless skin and you can also save your bucks by not spending behind branded face packs.

2. DIY face mask for dry skin

Turmeric and coconut oil: Face mask for dry skin (Image by Yulissa Tagle/Unsplash)

Steps to follow:

Take a small container and add one tablespoon of coconut oil ( preferably organic) one tablespoon of ginger, one tablespoon of honey, and one tablespoon of full-fat milk. Mix all of the well and wait for two minutes. Apply on clear skin and wait for it to dry. Once it is dry, rinse off with water. Use a moisturizer to hydrate your face after that.

You can even try drinking turmeric and coconut milk, which can detoxify your whole body - it is a fairly common drink in Indian households.

Using these natural ingredients will not damage your skin in any way ~ they are much cheaper and easy to make compared to the tons of beauty products available in the market. However, choose what you think is best for you and if you have any doubts, you can always visit a dermatologist to find out what is the best for your skin type.