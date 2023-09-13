This DIY turmeric body scrub can make your skin glow

You won't believe how simple it is to get amazing skin. Just whip up your own turmeric body scrub. It's like having a spa day right at home. When you mix turmeric with ingredients like sugar or salt, it turns into a fantastic exfoliator. Basically, it gently sweeps away all those dull, dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, glowing complexion.

But here's the kicker, turmeric isn't a one-trick pony. It does more than just exfoliate. It's got these anti-inflammatory and antioxidant superpowers that can chill out skin issues like acne and eczema. Plus, it's like a superhero that fights aging and helps keep those wrinkles at bay. And if you're dealing with acne or those pesky blemishes, turmeric's antibacterial mojo can help even out your skin tone.

DIY turmeric body scrub

Turmeric body scrub (Image via Getty Images)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of turmeric powder (easily found in your kitchen spice rack)

1/2 cup of your choice of exfoliant (sugar, salt, or even ground oats)

2 tablespoons of coconut oil (or use olive or almond oil if that's your jam)

A few drops of your favorite essential oil for a fragrant touch (totally optional, but it makes the scrub smell divine).

Making the Magic

Mix It Up: Grab a bowl and toss in the turmeric powder and your exfoliant (sugar or salt). Give them a good mix, so they become best friends in there.

Oil It Up: Now, pour in that coconut oil. If you've got other oil preferences, feel free to use them. Mix everything together until it forms a paste-like consistency.

Turmeric body scrub (Image via Getty Images)

Scent of Heaven: If you're in the mood for some delightful fragrance, add a few drops of your chosen essential oil. Mix it in and give your scrub that extra oomph.

Applying the Scrub

Prep Your Canvas: Before you apply the scrub, hop into the shower and wet your skin to make it damp but not sopping wet.

Get Scrubbing: Take a handful of your turmeric scrub and gently rub it all over your body using circular motions. Be gentle, no need to be too harsh – let the scrub do its magic.

Turmeric body scrub (Image via Getty Images)

Relax a Bit: After you've scrubbed away, let it sit on your skin for a couple of minutes. This gives the turmeric time to work its wonders.

Rinse It Off: Rinse yourself thoroughly with warm water. Be careful, though, as turmeric can temporarily stain your skin and your shower curtain if you're not thorough.

Hydrate: After your spa-like session, pat your skin dry and apply your regular moisturizer to lock in that newfound softness.

How does it benefit your skin?

Turmeric body scrub (Image via Getty Images)

Smoother, radiant skin: Picture your skin after a fancy spa treatment—that's the kind of smooth and radiant glow you can achieve. The scrub gently exfoliates, getting rid of dead skin cells that can make your skin look dull.

Bye-bye skin troubles: Turmeric is like a superhero for your skin. It's got anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powers that can calm down issues like acne and eczema and even slow down those sneaky signs of aging.

Zaps acne and blemishes: If you're battling acne or pesky blemishes, this scrub can be your sidekick. Turmeric's antibacterial qualities can help fight acne and reduce the appearance of those unwelcome spots, helping you get a more even skin tone.

Turmeric body scrub (Image via Getty Images)

Hydration station: When you mix turmeric with moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil or honey, your skin gets a hydration boost like no other. It leaves your skin feeling super soft and refreshed.

Since turmeric can give your skin a temporary yellow tint, it's a good idea to use this scrub in the evening and avoid direct sunlight right after. Also, it's important that you do a little patch test first to make sure your skin is all in for the turmeric fun. Enjoy your DIY spa time, your skin is going to thank you for it.