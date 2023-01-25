Looking for belly fat exercises to get a flat stomach? Well, the task might seem challenging but not impossible. With the right exercises and a healthy diet, particularly a calorie-deficit diet, you can easily get rid of stomach flab. Just remember that it's a time-taking process, and you need to work really hard.

Apart from being one of the most common goals, reducing stomach fat is also one of the best ways to improve health. Studies have linked belly fat to serious health conditions, including obesity, heart disease, and cancer too.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best belly fat exercises that include both, strength and cardio work, and help you achieve not just a flat tummy but a strengthened core too. So, focus on the following exercises, and manage your stomach fat effectively:

Belly fat exercises to try

The following five belly fat exercises are easy and can be performed by beginners as well.

The best part is that - you can do these exercises in the comfort of your home. You may use a free weight, such as a dumbbell or a kettlebell to challenge yourself more:

1) Burpee

Burpees reduce stubborn belly fat. (Photo via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

Burpees are one of the best belly fat exercises that not only sculpt the midsection but also target the shoulders, lats, chest, quads, and triceps. This exercise involves an explosive plyometric move that helps elevate heart rate as well.

How to do a burpee?

Stand with your feet positioned at shoulder distance, and push your hips back to lower yourself into a squat.

Place your hands outside your feet, and kick your feet back to get into a push-up position.

Jump your feet outside your hands, and with your weight on your heels, jump into the air, and move your arms overhead.

Repeat the exercise.

2) Jumping jack

Jumping jack is one of the best workouts to lose belly fat at home. It's an incredible cardio exercise you can do just about anywhere.

Regular practice of jumping jacks can not only help reduce belly fat but also raise heart rate and boost overall stamina as well.

How to do a jumping jack:

Stand with your feet together and arms by the sides.

Bend your knees, and jump in the air as high as you can. At the same time, spread your legs at shoulder-width distance, and lift your arms over your head in a 'V' shape.

Jump back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

3) Squat jump

Squat jumps help burn a lot of calories. (Photo via Pexels/Kampus Production)

Squat jumps are among the best exercises to burn belly fat. Apart from toning the stomach, this exercise also targets the hamstring, hips, glutes, and quads, and helps burn lots of calories as well.

How to do a squat jump:

With your feet at a shoulder-width distance, bend your knees, and lower your hips back to get into a squat position.

Use your arms to push yourself up, and jump out of the squat.

As you land on the floor, squat back immediately, and repeat the exercise.

4) Lying leg raise

Lying leg raises are one of the best exercises for lower belly fat. Adding this exercise to your routine is an easy way to tone the belly and also strengthen the thighs, hips, and backside.

How to do a lying leg raise:

Lie down on a mat, and place your arms under your hips. Extend your legs straight in the front.

Engage your core muscles, and lift your feet off the mat as high as you can, and slowly bring them back down, but do not touch the floor.

Lift your legs again immediately, and repeat the exercise a few more times.

5) Russian twist

Belly fat exercises tone the obliques. (Photo via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

The Russian twist is one of the best belly fat exercises that not only reduces the midsection but works great on the side abs or obliques too. Moreover, this exercise targets the glutes as well.

How to a Russian twist:

Sit straight on a mat or floor with your legs together but a few inches off the floor.

Keep your knees flexed, and slightly lean back to start the movement.

Interlace your palms in the front. Twist your upper body to the right, and return to the center.

Twist to the left, and continue the exercise for a few reps.

Other than the aforementioned belly fat exercises, you can also opt for cycling, incline walking, swimming, and rope jumping to lose stubborn stomach fat and tone your body.

Most importantly, pay attention to your diet, and ensure that you have a balanced and healthy diet to give your body the nutrients, vitamins, and energy it needs for intense workout sessions.

