Regular practice of certain diastasis recti exercises can improve diastasis symptoms and strengthen your core muscles as well. These exercises particularly target the pelvic floor muscles, ease symptoms, and help you achieve stronger abs.

Diastasis recti is basically a condition in which the rectus abdominis muscles become abnormally separated. While it is a common condition among pregnant women, it can occur in men as well. In men, particularly, abdomen disease and obesity can cause diastasis, however, losing or gaining a significant amount of weight can cause the condition too.

Diastasis recti in men

Men with obesity are at a higher risk of diastasis recti as the extra fat places additional pressure on the abdominal muscles and further leads to their partial or full separation.

Additionally, males with abdominal surgeries or a history of abdominal aortic aneurysms may also be at a greater risk of a split stomach.

Common symptoms

Some common diastasis recti symptoms in men include:

back pain

poor posture

hip pain

difficulty lifting weights and objects

pelvic pain

constipation

abdominal problems

urinary incontinence

Back pain is a common symptom of diastasis recti in men. (Photo via Pexels/Kindel Media)

Diastasis recti exercises for the core

While there are various treatments for diastasis recti, depending on the size of the muscle separation, adding some great diastasis recti exercises to your everyday fitness routine is sure to cure the above-mentioned symptoms and strengthen the core as well.

Various studies have shown that exercises, particularly abdominal bracing moves, effectively alleviate muscle separation and prevent pain.

Take a look at some of the most effective diastasis recti exercises and add them to your workout routine:

1. Single-leg lifts

Single leg lifts are one of the most effective diastasis recti exercises that test your abdominal strength and protect the pelvis. While exercising, however, keep your abs engaged throughout the move and keep your pelvis in a neutral position.

How to do single leg lifts?

Lie on your back with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and feet flat on the floor. Position your arms on the sides and keep your toes pointing straight.

Maintain this position and slowly lift your right leg off the floor as high as you can.

Hold, and then slowly lower your leg back to the floor.

Repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

Complete 20 reps on each leg.

2. Side planks

Side plank eases painful symptoms of diastasis recti. (Photo via Pexels/Airam Dato-on)

The side plank is among the most effective diastasis recti exercises to strengthen the core muscles. Though a bit challenging, this exercise strengthens the obliques, commonly referred to as side abs, without separating the abs apart.

How to do side planks?

Lie on your side with your legs stacked on top of one another and your elbow directly under your shoulder.

Slowly lift your hips off the floor and squeeze your core muscles as hard as you can.

Hold the position for a few seconds, then switch sides.

3. Straight-leg dead bug

Dead bugs are among the easiest diastasis recti exercises that not only strengthen the abs but require less core strength, thereby making it a great move for beginners or people with severe diastasis recti symptoms.

How to do straight-leg dead bugs?

Lie flat on the floor, extend your legs straight and point them towards the ceiling. Lift your arms and extend them upwards.

From there, lower your right leg and left arm and let your leg hover above the floor for a few counts.

Repeat the exercise with the other leg and arm.

4. Glute bridges

Glute bridge is a great diastasis recti exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

This is among the best diastasis recti exercises that strengthen the glutes – muscles that support the core.

How to do glute bridges?

Lie on your back with your knees bent and arms on the sides.

Slowly lift your hips off the floor, forming a straight line with your shoulders, knees and hips.

Hold the position for as long as you can and then slowly lower your hips back to the floor.

Repeat.

5. Bird dog

The bird dog exercise is also one of the most effective diastasis recti exercises that strengthen the core muscles, eases symptoms of diastasis recti, and also works wonders on improving back and glute strength.

How to do the bird dog?

Get on your knees and hands and ensure that your spine is in a neutral position.

From there, lift your right leg and left arm while contracting your abs and maintaining your pelvis brace. Hold for 5 counts, then lower to the floor.

Repeat on the other side.

6. Reverse sit-ups

Reverse sit-ups are one of the most productive diastasis recti exercises that help strengthen the core muscles that too without putting too much stress on the pelvis and abdomen.

How to do reverse sit-ups?

Lie on your back with your knees bent and arms on the sides.

Slowly lift your legs while bending your knees, then slowly lower your feet to the floor. Lift them again to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise.

Reverse sit-ups are an effective exercise for diastasis recti. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Precautions to keep in mind

While the aforementioned exercises may potentially improve cases of diastasis recti, it is important to consult a doctor if the symptoms are severe or not improving. Be sure to communicate with a healthcare provider regarding worsening pain, sexual dysfunction, or incontinence of the bladder.

Most importantly, remember to go easy on your muscles and listen to your body. If any exercise feels uncomfortable or painful, stop immediately and seek a doctor’s guidance.

