Because there are so many different sources and exercises to choose from, you may become overwhelmed with the exercises that you should do to get jacked.

Mass-building exercises not only get you jacked, but they also provide a few common benefits such as improved muscle symmetry, muscle definition, balanced muscular development, and a better body proportion. They also enhance your ability to lift weights and perform compound exercises effectively.

Here, we have curated a list of the five most amazing and effective mass-building exercises that will help you get jacked in no time.

Best Mass-Building Exercises That Will Get You Jacked

These mass-building exercises have the potential to not only build muscles in both your upper and lower body but also to increase overall body strength. You can also simply modify these exercises to increase their intensity. They will make you stronger and bigger in no time.

1. Barbell Pull Over

Barbell pull-overs are one of the best barbell exercises for building muscle and strengthening your body. It is an underutilized exercise that will effectively build your back muscles.

How to do this exercise?

Position yourself in a lying manner on the bench with your back flat and feet pressed on the bench through bent knees. Grip the barbell in a grip wider than the shoulder distance and extend it directly above your chest with your hands completely extended. Bring the barbell behind your back by bending your elbows and stretching your lats. Bring your elbows to the front until your upper arms are approximately parallel to the ground. Repeat.

2. Weighted Step Ups

Weighted step-ups will get you jacked as well as build greater strength and power in your lower body. This exercise will also improve the strength of your body.

How to do this exercise?

Start this exercise in the upright standing position in front of either a plyo box or bench while clasping dumbbells in both your palms. Position the weights with your arms hanging at the sides of your body. Keep your back erect, chest lifted, and abdominals engaged. Step into the box with your left foot by pressing through your heel and straightening it. Bring your right foot to the side of the left in the box. Bring your left foot back to the ground followed by the right one. Repeat.

3. Military Press

Military press is a popular exercise among bodybuilders that will get you jacked up by increasing your body size and functional strength.

How to do this exercise?

Clutch the barbell in both your palms with a grip wider than the shoulder distance. Position the barbell just above the front of your shoulder line with your chest open and back upright. Press onto your heels and drive the weight straight to the ceiling. Bring the weight back to the center position and repeat.

4. Wide Grip Pull Ups

Wide grip pull-ups are one of the best upper body exercises for getting ripped because they target the arms, back, shoulders, and chest. It also engages your core muscles effectively.

How to do this exercise?

Begin this exercise by standing beneath the pull-up bar with your back upright and spine elongated. Reach up to clutch the bar with both your palms in a grip that is wider than your shoulder distance. Keep your gaze straight to the front and drive your body straight upwards to the bar. Hold on to the top before lowering your body back to the initial position. Repeat.

5. Seated Shoulder Press

Seated shoulder press is a dumbbell exercise that enables you to build cannonball shoulders as well as engage your arm muscles. This is one of the many exercises that helps you achieve your desired jacked body.

How to do this exercise?

Start this exercise in a seated position on the bench while clutching dumbbells in both your palms and positioning them at your shoulder height in an overhand grip. Drive the dumbbells over your head till your hands are completely straightened. Bring the weights back to the center position and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned mass-building exercises are some of the best and most efficient ones that will get you jacked and ripped in no time.

These mass-building exercises will effectively build the strength of your body along with toning and sculpting your limbs. It will enable you to get a more proportioned body with increased muscle symmetry. Other advantages of these exercises include increased body strength, better grip strength, improved athletic fitness, enhanced core stability, and more.

Some of these exercises' unilateral movements will also aid in the balanced development of both sides while correcting muscle imbalance.

Poll : 0 votes