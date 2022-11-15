If you want to know how to lose 10 pounds quickly, then you are in the right place. To lose 10 pounds quickly, you should focus on both strength training and cardio exercises, rather than solely on cardio exercises.

Cardio exercises without equipment will help in burning a high number of calories, while on the other hand, strength training exercises will enable you to not only blast fat from the body but also boost metabolism. This combination will allow you to lose 10 pounds quickly.

Here are the six most effective exercises for losing 10 pounds rapidly.

Best Exercises to Lose 10 Pounds in a Month

1. Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings tend to be a highly demanding exercise, but they are certainly effective for losing 10 pounds in a month. Besides helping you lose weight, kettlebell swings can improve your cardiovascular health by increasing your heart rate.

How to do this exercise?

Position a kettlebell in front of your body and stand with a good posture on your body. Bring your body into a squatting position and clutch the weight in both your hands. Swing the kettlebell between your legs while maintaining a flat back. With momentum, raise the weight at your shoulder height. Bring your body back to the starting position and repeat.

2. Burpees

Burpees can be considered one of the fastest exercises that will help you lose 10 pounds a month by providing a complete body workout along with burning a high number of calories.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a tall standing position before bringing your body into the squat position by bending your knees and keeping your back flat. Bring your palms to the ground before balancing your bodyweight and driving your feet to the back. In this movement, you are in a conventional push-up position. Do one repetition of push-ups before bringing your feet towards your hands. Jump into the air with explosive movement and assume a straight standing position. Repeat.

3. Step Ups

Step ups is also one of the most highly efficient exercises that will help you lose 10 pounds a month through explosive movement. It will help you blast fat from your body while putting less strain on your joints.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in the standing position with a good posture of the body and plyo box positioned in the front at a safe distance. Position your left foot on the surface of the box before bringing the other one to the same position. Step on the ground with your left foot and then bring your right foot. Repeat.

4. Jump Lunges

Lunges not only help you lose 10 pounds per month, but they also help you build explosive lower-body power. There are numerous other variations to choose from, such as reverse lunges and weighted lunges.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in an elongated standing position before taking one wide step forward with your left leg and dropping your right knee to the ground. With explosive movement, jump and switch the position of your legs. Repeat.

5. Barbell Deadlifts

Barbell deadlifts will help in both burning fat from the body as well as boosting your metabolism. It will also strengthen and build muscles in your body.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a good standing position on the ground with your feet apart at shoulder distance and back flat. Clutch the barbell in both your hands and hold the weight in front of your thighs with your legs extended. Squat down and lower the weight back on the ground. Repeat.

6. Jump Rope

Jump rope is among the best exercises that will help you lose 10 pounds a month by burning a high number of calories. This exercise is also easily modifiable, allowing you to increase the intensity and challenge the exercise.

How to do this exercise?

Begin in a good standing position while holding both ends of the rope in your palms and positioning them at your hips level. Rotate your wrists to swing the jump rope and as it comes closer to your feet, you should jump. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are among the best and most effective ways to lose 10 pounds in a month.

However, to lose 10 pounds, you also need to create a calorie deficit in your diet. These exercises will be ineffective if you consume the same number of calories as you burn. It is important to eat a balanced diet with wholesome foods that not only help create calorie-deficit but also fuel your workout.

Therefore, if you want to lose 10 pounds in a month, it is important to focus on both your diet and your workout regimen.

