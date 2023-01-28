Lazy abs exercise are the ones that can be completed without even moving. They are essentially core sculpting movements that are isometric.

The lazy abs exercise will help you in sculpting your abdominal region as well as build core strength. If you want to build abs, then it is important to incorporate the exercises into your routine which will help you to reduce the overall fat percentage in your body.

In this article, we have curated a list of the five best and most effective lazy abs exercise that you can incorporate into your workout routine to reduce your belly fat.

High boat exercise (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Effective Lazy Abs Exercise to Reduce Your Belly Fat

1. Low Plank

Low planks tend is one of the best lazy abs exercises that will help you get a sculpted core region and ton your arms.

How to do low plank?

Start this exercise with a standard plank pose with your hands positioned underneath your elbows while your elbows are positioned underneath your shoulders. Roll your toes to the front and bend your elbows so that your arms create a ninety-degree angle. Stay in this position for a few seconds before releasing.

2. Toe Reach

Toe reach will help in engaging your oblique as well as maximizing the toning of your sides. This lazy ab exercise will also help in building core stability and balance.

How to do toe reaches?

Start this exercise by laying on your back with your legs straightened straight towards the ceiling. Straighten your arms to the front while making sure that they are straight and parallel to your legs. Crunch forward to bring your outstretched arms closer to your toes by elevating your upper back and shoulders and head off the ground. Reverse and repeat.

Stretching (Image via Pexels/RODNAE Productions)

3. Side Plank

Amongst other lazy abs exercises, side planks are excellent ones that will help in building significant strength in your abdominals.

How to side plank?

Lie down on the left side of your body with your legs straightened and stacked over one another. Make sure your head is in complete alignment with your spine and your left arm should be positioned directly underneath the shoulder. With engaged abdominals, elevate your knees and hips off the ground and hold. Reverse the movement after several seconds.

4. Wiper Hold

Wiper hold exercise will not only target your core muscles but will also help in building the strength and endurance of your leg muscles.

How to do wiper hold?

Lay down on your back with both your legs together and straighten towards the ceiling with your arms positioned at the sides of your body. Now with stability in your body, lower your legs towards the right side of your body while keeping them straight and hold. Gently release and repeat on the other side.

5. Low Boat

Low boat is also amongst the efficient lazy abs exercises which will help you to get a toned core by burning a decent amount of calories as well as increasing core strength.

How to do low boat?

Start this exercise by laying down on the ground with your legs extended and arms positioned at the sides of your body. By engaging core muscles, elevate your legs, head, and shoulders off the ground and hold. Reverse the movement and repeat.

Lunges (Image via Pexels/Maksim Goncharenok)

The aforementioned article discusses some of the best lazy abs exercises that will help you in reducing belly fat and build a stronger core.

Besides the aforementioned lazy abs exercise, there are some other measures that you can take to shrink belly fat. These include creating a calorie deficit in your diet routine as well as incorporating cardio exercises to lose excess fat from your body.

