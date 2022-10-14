5 Best Lower Ab Exercises for the Ultimate Six-Pack

There are many ways to work your core, but certain exercises get the most out of your abs when you want a strong lower abdomen. The upper abs and obliques get most of the attention from more popular moves, while lower abs workouts are often overlooked.

Here are some of the best lower abs exercises to target your entire core and strengthen your midsection. Add a couple to your regular workout routine, or string them together to create your own custom workout routine.

Mountain Climbers and 4 other Lower Ab Exercises to Get a Six-Pack

If you have lower-back injuries and find it difficult to exercise, feel free to substitute the workouts mentioned below with an exercise that doesn't bother your back. However, if your lower back is healthy and you'd like to add extra mass to your abs, do the workout three times a week and use some resistance in the exercises, such as holding a small plate or dumbbell.

1) Dead Bug

Here's how to do it:

Lie on your back, extend your arms and legs, and breathe deeply.

Next, extend one leg straight up toward the ceiling while simultaneously lowering the opposite arm to the ground.

Keep both a few inches from the floor. Make sure to squeeze your glutes and keep your core engaged throughout this movement.

Bring your arm and leg back to the starting position, then bring your opposite arm and leg out. Repeat on the other side.

2) Jackknife

Here's how to do it:

Lie on your back with your legs straight and arms extended over your head.

Press your low back into the floor as you contract your abdominals. This is the starting position.

Point your toes, squeeze your thighs together and engage your glutes as you lift both legs and upper back off the ground reaching forward to meet each other in a "V" shape.

Now slowly lower yourself back down to the starting position.

3) Mountain Climbers

Here's how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your palms flat on the floor, hands shoulder-width apart (or wider if that's how you usually do push-ups), shoulders stacked above your wrists, legs extended, and core engaged.

Then draw one knee to your chest and straighten again.

Do the same with the other leg and alternate as quickly as possible.

Keep your core engaged and your back as flat as you can throughout.

Don't worry if you need to slow your pace down to maintain good form.

4) Plank Hop

Here's how to do it:

Start in a high plank with your palms flat on the floor, hands shoulder-width apart, shoulders stacked above your wrists and knees hovering above your right elbow (or as close as you can get).

Engage your abs and squeeze your quads to keep your legs together as you jump them forward and to the right.

Jump your feet back to start, then jump your feet to the left and bring your knees toward your left elbow.

Start slowly. The movements will come naturally as you get more comfortable with them.

5) Pilates 100

Here's how to do it:

Lie on your back with your arms at your sides, your palms facing up.

Lift both legs up toward the ceiling, keeping them at a 45-degree angle, then lower them halfway until they're at about a 90-degree angle.

Bend at the waist slightly and bring your head up and arms up toward the ceiling.

Inhale for five counts and exhale for five counts as you pump your arms up and down a few inches.

Breathe in deeply and out slowly 10 times while holding this position.

Takeaway

Before getting started with the workout, you will want to look at your goals and set up a training schedule. The key to building the ultimate six-pack is consistency. Practice in good form, get a solid diet and training plan in place, and you will see results sooner than later.

Ultimately, your workout regimen is only effective if it's something that you can stick with long-term. If a program prescribes working out six days per week and you have trouble finding time to fit it in on more than three, then it would be better to opt for a more realistic routine. It's also worth remembering that consistency is key.

