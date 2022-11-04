For Dwayne Johnson, working out is not just a means to achieve a spectacular physique; it is a meditative experience that sets the tone for the rest of his day.

Johnson entered the public consciousness as a young, curly-haired wrestler called 'Rocky Maivia'. Eventually, he transformed into the most dynamic and popular characters in WWE history. 'The Rock' has enthralled millions across the globe and is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers ever to grace the ring.

The 50-year old superstar has maintained a superhero-esque physique through hard work and dedication. The former WWE star considers fitness such a priority that he travels with a 45,000 pound gym wherever he goes.

Recently, he shared one of his favorite 'killer' finishers for a leg workout on Instagram.

His workout can be seen below:

If you want treetrunk legs like Johnson, read on.

What did Dwayne Johnson do in his Finisher Set For Leg Day

The Rock is famous for his intense training sessions. His spectacular physique reveals the hard work he puts in the gym and the dietary discipline he maintains outside.

High volume training is the bread and butter of effective leg training. A finisher set done at maximum intensity is essential for stimulating hypertrophy in the quads and hamstrings. A finisher set often involves three to four exercises, all done without rest in between.

The Rock's leg day finisher workout includes:

Leg Press - 5 sets

Hack Squat - 5 sets

Chain Lunges - 5 sets

Dumbbell Sumo Squat - 5 sets

While working out at his personal gym, 'The Iron Paradise', Dwayne Johnson shared the four key moves in his finisher workout:

1) Leg Press

The leg press is one of the best movements to build strong, muscular legs. Based on foot placement, it can be tweaked to hit different muscles and focus on growth in specific areas.

Johnson routinely uses the leg press machine as part of his routine. Over the years, he has also built up immense strength in the movement and comfortably does 450 lbs for 8-12 reps unilaterally.

2) Hack Squat

The Hack Squat focuses on growing the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. It relieves lower back pressure, and are safer than traditional barbell squats if done properly. Johnson does it unilaterally and stays within the 15-25 rep range.

3) Chain Lunge

Anyone who follows 'The Rock' online will know of his utmost love for this brutal exercise. A complete lower body crusher, chain lunges will also challenge your mobility, core strength and flexibility.

Here's Johnson crushing it with 120 lb chain through an intense leg session:

4) Dumbbell Sumo Squat

Dumbbell sumo squats were the last exercise in the killer set. Dwayne Johnson shared some important cues to ensure proper muscle activation:

Don’t let dumbbell touch the floor

For grip strength hold dumbbell with just fingertips

Slight lean forward

They were also done with a three-second negative and one-second pause at the bottom to maximize time-under-tension and metabolic stress.

This four-move superset has to be done five times over, without any rest in between. If you're already feeling faint from reading the workout description, The Rock has a few words of encouragement for fans, saying:

"It's a bitch. Give it a shot, Have fun."

The aforementioned finisher exercises are performed back-to-back for a total of 20 sets (together known as a giant set), with no rest in between.

Start off with a weight you can handle, and slowly progress with each workout. Make sure to perform quality reps and focus on maintaining proper form.

Takeaway

The Black Adam and Jumanji star regularly shares workout videos on Instagram to motivate his 345 million followers.

A strong proponent of heavy lifting and a healthy lifestyle, Dwayne Johnson is also renowned for his insane cheat meals - where he scarves down close to 10,00 calories in a single meal.

If you're a hardgainer struggling to put on mass or an advanced athlete looking to squeeze out the last bit of gains, Johnson's killer workout could be perfect for you. Don't forget to grab a bucket, as this killer finisher will test your absolute limits.

