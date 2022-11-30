Blast Your Arm with These 5 Basic Exercises

Arm exercise are a crucial component of any comprehensive fitness regime. Arm strength is important to perform everyday activities such as lifting, pulling, carrying, and pushing.

There are numerous arm exercises that can help in both strengthening and toning the muscles. You can tailor these exercises according to your fitness level to avoid injuries.

Simple and Basic Arm Exercises

We have curated a list of five simple and basic arm exercises that can be incorporated into your workout routine for increased strength and toned muscles:

1) Plank Tap

It can provide a plethora of benefits, including melting belly fat, increasing core strength, sculpting the abdominals, and building arm strength.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by assuming the standard high plank position on the ground, with your hands just beneath your shoulders.

Your spine should be neutral and arms straight. Engage your core muscles, and elongate your spine.

Make sure not to arch your spine or hips during the movements of this exercise.

Raise your left palm off the ground, and tap it to your opposite shoulder before returning it back to the starting position.

Repeat the same with your opposite palm.

2) Biceps Curl

It's one of the most basic arm exercises that can help reduce arm fat along with building muscle mass in the arms. The unilateral movement of the exercise can also ensure balanced muscle development on both sides.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a tall standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance, and grasp the dumbbells in both palms.

Position the weights on the side of your body, with your palms facing the front.

Bring the dumbbells to your shoulders by bending your elbows.

At the top movement, your palms should be angled to your body.

Lower your arms back to the starting position by straightening your elbows. Repeat.

3) Triceps Dip

Triceps dips are among the best and most basic arm exercises that can strengthen the triceps and target the core region. This exercise can also help in maximizing the toning of the arms.

How to do the exercise?

Prop yourself in the seated position on the edge of a chair with your hands apart at shoulder distance clutching the edges.

Elevate your hips off the chair, and bring it to the front, with your feet pressing down on the ground.

Dip your torso down by bending your legs at about 90 degrees.

Engage your triceps to push your body back upward. Repeat.

4) Push-up

Push-ups can engage the core region, chest, shoulders, and arms in addition to increasing overall body balance. This exercise can also help you to lose fat and increase strength.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by lying down on the ground face down and on your belly with your feet apart slightly and both palms pressing onto the ground.

Keep your palms spread evenly, and press onto the ground with your hands apart slightly wider than hip distance.

Elevate your body off the ground with your toes and palms on the ground and hands extended.

Bring your chest to the ground by bending your elbows and stopping just before the body touches the ground.

Keep your body straight as you do the movement, without arching your back.

Bring your body back to the starting position by straightening your hands. Repeat.

5) Lateral Raise

It can help in the well-rounded development of the arms along with packing strength and maximizing toning.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a tall standing position with your knees bent slightly while clutching dumbbells in both palms and positioning them along the sides of your body.

While maintaining a slight bend in your elbows, raise your arms outward to the sides and upwards while making sure the palms are angled to the floor.

Slowly bring your arms back to the starting position, and repeat.

Bottom Line

Arm exercises should form a crucial part of your fitness routine. The aforementioned basic arm workouts are among the best and excellent ones and can provide you with numerous benefits.

Some of them include reducing arm fat, maximizing toning of arm muscles, enhancing pushing and pulling movements of the body, increased strength of the arms, and more.

These exercises can also enable you to improve your athletic performance along with preparing the body for more compound and advanced arm workouts. So, they can be an excellent starting point in your fitness journey.

