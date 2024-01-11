Bored of normal vegetable juices? Try ash gourd juice for diverse health benefits

A lot of people do not know but ash gourd juice has been a healthy and nutritious drink since traditional times, especially used in Ayurveda medicine. This green vegetable has various qualities such as being a versatile vegetable in culinary as well as restorative properties.

Ash gourd juice can be useful in digestion, fighting infection, regulating diabetes, and losing those extra pounds as this vegetable has great medicinal value.

Despite its benefits, this vegetable is not well-suited to everyone, and consuming it without medical advice can cause some serious harm. In this article, we will discuss about the prevalence of ash gourd juice and its possible benefits.

Facts about ash gourd juice

Ash gourd is also known as winter melon (image by freepik on freepik)

Ash gourd juice is packed with nutrients as it comprises 96% of soluble solids. A 100 gm ash gourd can contain 12 gms protein, 2.9 gms fiber, 3.96 gms carbohydrates, 0.6 mg zinc, 11.8 mg iron, and 30 mg calcium and it has zero content of fat, making it an outstanding healthy drink.

In addition to this, the juice contains 12.60% of antioxidants, 4.60% of alcohol, and 1.67% of flavonoids. It boasts vitamins such as 0.04 mg of Vitamin B1, 0.14 mg of Vitamin B2, 0.5 mg of Vitamin B3, 0.17 mg of Vitamin B5, and 17.2 mg of Vitamin C. Consuming it with ginger and mint really enhances its taste and nutritional value.

Benefits of ash gourd juice

Consuming ash gourd juice can treat many diseases. (image by freepik on frepik)

There exists a variety of benefits of this healthy drink and some of them are listed below:

Aiding liver conditions

This drink contains amazing properties of anti-inflammation and antioxidants which helps in the excretion of fat and bile that ultimately leads in aiding liver-related conditions.

Heart health

Since ash gourd is rich in fiber content, it contributes to the regulation of bad cholesterol levels, which helps in mitigating the risk of heart-related conditions.

Reduces brain-related issues

As ash gourd contains a generous amount of iron, it addresses the lack of iron which is important for brain development. There are bioactive compounds present in ash gourd juice such as glycosides and phenolics which provide an assist while curing epilepsy. Its anti-inflammatory and antidepressant properties can help in treating Alzheimer's disease.

Relaxes muscles

The pulp of ash gourd is packed with muscle relaxants and properties of antioxidants that directly treat insomnia and anxiety.

Treats cold and pneumonia

Along with its many nutrients, there are phytochemicals present in ash gourd such as carotenoids and peptides that help in treating infections like common cold, flu, and pneumonia as these phytochemicals act as an antibiotic to these infections.

Heals wound

Ash gourd juice has a cooling effect on wounds and it contributes to treating bruises and bigger issues like hemorrhage treatment.

Detoxification of kidneys

Ash gourd juice helps in treating urinary tract infections as it has detoxifying properties and it also helps in kidney damage.

Treating respiratory conditions

Adding ash gourd juice to your diet can help an individual in treating respiratory conditions like cough, asthma and bronchitis.

Weight Loss

Consuming ash gourd can be very helpful in losing those extra pounds as it is a zero-fat drink with low carbohydrates, enough fiber content, and lesser calories that ultimately help in weight loss.

Treating diabetes

Consuming this drink can control levels of blood sugar and this drink is for individuals who want to adopt a low-sugar diet. Ash gourd helps in decreasing blood glucose levels among people struggling with type 2 diabetes.

Helps in Pregnancy

As ash gourd is filled with vital nutrients, healthcare professional suggests it to every woman who is expecting except those who may be allergic to it. Ash gourd helps in the development of both the mother and the child.

We can thus conclude that ash gourd juice is a healthy drink, packed with nutrients and it should be enjoyed within 15 minutes of its preparation. Adding it to your diet can really pave the way to a healthy lifestyle and overall well-being.