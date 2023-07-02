Can Grapes Be Beneficial for People with Diabetes?

Grapes are always welcomed as part of a nutritious meal as they act as a powerful antioxidant, while offering a small amount of satiating fibers that help individuals to not feel hungry right after having it.

However, individuals who have diabetes, and are always cautious about consuming fruits as the natural sugar in them can cause a spike in their glucose level, may be skeptical about the consumption of grapes.

Diabetics always look for food that has a low glycemic index (GI), and grapes do qualify to be one of them with a GI value typically ranging between 43 and 53. Additionally, they improve insulin control and enhance insulin sensitivity, offering yet another benefit to people with diabetes.

Is It Safe for Diabetics to Consume Grapes?

Research backs its qualities (Image via Getty Images)

As per a 2012 pilot study at Chulalongkorn University, the ingredients present in the fruit definitely help in decreasing the levels of blood sugar in the human body. The study showed the blood glucose graph pointing down when individuals consumed 20 grams of grape extract on a daily basis.

Another 2023 study at MDPI was made on the ingredient resveratrol, which is present in the fruit. It is actually found in grape skins and seemingly helps in increasing insulin sensitivity. This results in lowering the sugar level and maintaining a proper balance of blood sugar in the body. Additionally, resveratrol readily increases the number of glucose receptors present on the cell membranes, putting a check on the glucose levels.

Meanwhile, a 2008 survey conducted by National Diabetes Survey on individuals with diabetes and mentioned that diabetics should not be allowed to consume grapes as it contains sugar. However, later, the studies laid out by professionals successfully crushed the belief they have been harboring till now.

Green grape (Image via Getty Images)

Grapes are listed to be one of the safest foods in the list of healthiest choices a diabetic individual can make. They can be consumed on a regular basis if the quantity stays under control.

The perfect quantity that someone with diabetes chooses to consume should be prescribed by the doctor. If consumed more than that, it might cause diarrhea and stomach ache. Additionally, it is necessary to wash them appropriately to rinse away the pesticide content from the skin.

Benefits of Consuming Grapes for Diabetics

As it is evidently clear that a diabetic person can consume the fruit without facing any concussions, so, here are the benefits one can get from it:

Antioxidants: As discussed earlier, the fruit acts as a major antioxidant once it gets inside the human body, defending the radical damage responsible for oxidative stress. Anthocyanins, resveratrol, beta-carotene, and vitamin C are the ones present in the skin and seed of the fruit.

Grapes (Image via The Spruce Eats)

Controlling blood pressure: The potassium content in the fruit works as a key factor in maintaining a balance in one's blood pressure in the heart vessels while defending against cardiac diseases like stroke.

Lowering cholesterol: Keeping a check on the blood cholesterol level is a necessity for diabetics, and the polyphenols content in the fruit helps in regulating it.

Fiber: The fruit is filled with fiber which gives a satiating feeling after consuming it. It passes via the intestine and stomach as it does not get absorbed by the body. For diabetics, fiber helps them get rid of bad cholesterol and delays the amount of sugar entering the body.

Nutritional Information

The following nutrient profile makes the fruit such a healthy choice for any individual, as one full cup of grapes contains:

100 calories

1 g of protein

27 g of carbs

0 g of fat

1 g of fiber

3 mg of sodium

288 mg of potassium

Final thoughts

People with diabetes can surely opt for grapes as it has a variety of nutrients that help them in uncountable ways. The fruit poses no threat to the blood sugar level if consumed in a specified quantity.

For a diabetes patient, it is definitely necessary to consult the doctor and include the fruit in the diet plan in the prescribed quantity to avail all the benefits it offers.

