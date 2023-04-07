Can I use apple cider vinegar for acid reflux? Is it safe and effective?

Can I use apple cider vinegar for acid reflux? Apple cider vinegar has been used since ancient times.

Vinegar is prepared from various fruits and grains by fermenting them. Apples are crushed, fermented, and distilled to make apple cider vinegar. It's used in cooking, as a weight loss supplement, to improve digestion, and as a mouthwash too.

It's believed to have healing properties and is also used as an antibiotic and for scurvy. In this article, we analyze whether we can use apple cider vinegar for acid reflux and heartburn along with the potential risks that might be associated with the use of apple cider vinegar for acid reflux.

Can I use apple cider vinegar for heartburn?

Apple cider vinegar is usually used to improve digestion. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Heartburn is a common symptom of several gut-related conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is associated with the reflux of acid from the stomach into the esophagus.

It has been found that up to 27.8% of U.S. adults suffer from heartburn. Impairment of the lower esophageal sphincter is associated with acid reflux and frequent heartburn.

The use of apple cider vinegar for acid reflux and heartburn has been gaining popularity recently, but there's a lack of enough research to support these claims.

Is apple cider vinegar for acid reflux effective?

Apple cider vinegar or ACV is acidic in nature, and it's not yet well known whether the benefits of apple cider vinegar for acid reflux can be considered trustworthy for heartburn.

Advocates of apple cider vinegar claim that ACV can improve digestion and promote certain beneficial gut bacteria, relieving the symptoms. Sufficient research is yet to be conducted to prove these claims, though. There's a lack of official guidelines on treatment, and a gastroparesis diet is often prescribed in severe cases.

Is apple cider vinegar good for acid reflux?

Is the science behind ACV known? (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Mils)

Many people drink apple cider vinegar daily for blood sugar control, weight loss, and more without experiencing adverse effects. Long-term effects are not known due to a lack of research.

The most common factors causing acid reflux include:

Gastroparesis (delayed stomach emptying)

Obesity

Age

Consumption of alcohol

Smoking

Pregnancy

Certain medications, such as benzodiazepines, NSAIDs or antidepressants

People can use apple cider vinegar for acid reflux in mild cases, and mix between a teaspoon and a tablespoon of vinegar into a glass of water and drink it before meals.

However, it's not advisable to drink apple cider vinegar for moderate to severe acid reflux, heartburn, or GERD, as it might aggravate the condition. An acid reflux diet can help people reduce heartburn.

Apple cider vinegar and acid reflux: Risks associated

Apple cider vinegar and acid reflux. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

We already know that apple cider vinegar for acid reflux might not be a good idea due to a lack of research.

The acetic acid present in apple cider vinegar can cause an increase in acid concentration in the stomach. People who suffer from acid reflux usually take medications known as proton pump inhibitors. Doctors usually prescribe these medications to reduce acid secretion in the stomach.

Avoiding foods that may cause heartburn can be an effective way to prevent acid reflux. In moderate and severe cases, it's highly advisable to consult a doctor for effective treatment and management.

It's best to avoid apple cider vinegar for acid reflux and go for conventional modes of treatment. Prolonged use of apple cider vinegar for acid reflux or any other purpose can damage the tooth enamel, so it's advisable to dilute it before use.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

