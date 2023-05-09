Can I use fenugreek for hair growth?

Herbal hair care products often contain fenugreek for hair growth, including shampoos, oils and hair masks.

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is a herb that has been used in alternative and Chinese medicines to treat skin conditions and certain ailments. It's also used as a popular condiment in South Asian countries.

Fenugreek has several health benefits, including testosterone-boosting and blood glucose-lowering properties . People who take fenugreek powder or extracts have claimed improved digestion. In this article, we discuss the benefits of fenugreek for hair growth and ways to use this herb.

Fenugreek benefits for hair

Using fenugreek for hair growth is safe and effective. (Image via Unsplash/David Gabrielyan)

Fenugreek contains several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including:

choline

inositol

biotin

vitamin A

B vitamins

vitamin D

soluble and insoluble fiber

iron

These vitamins for hair growth can make hair roots stronger and decrease dandruff formation on the scalp, too. The impressive iron content of fenugreek is extremely beneficial for hair growth.

Biotin present in fenugreek is also known as vitamin B7. Low levels of biotin can cause hair loss, skin rashes and brittle nails. Using fenugreek for hair growth can imporove quality and strength of hair and nails at the same time.

Vitamin D in fenugreek is a fat-soluble molecule that's required for skin cell formation and also promotes healthy hair follicles. Alopecia areata is a common condition characterized by severe hair fall. It's believed that the vitamins in fenugreek could help prevent this condition.

Can I use fenugreek oil for hair growth?

Using fenugreek for hair growth can improve hair quality significantly. You can use fenugreek powder to prepare a hair mask or buy a fenugreek oil or a hair oil containing fenugreek extract.

There are various herbal haircare products, and fenugreek is often an important constituent of the best products. Remember to buy cold-pressed, organic hair oils that are free from any harmful chemicals, including colors, fragrances and preservatives.

How to use fenugreek for hair growth and dandruff?

Regular use of fenugreek for hair growth can do wonders. (Image via Unsplash/Tamara Bellis)

Fenugreek can be used in various ways. powdered fenugreek seeds can be used to make a homemade DIY hair mask or the seeds can be pressed into oil for application.

Here are two ways you can use fenugreek for hair growth at home:

#1 Fenugreek hair mask to prevent hair fall

Follow these steps:

Soak two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in cold water, and leave it overnight in a cool place.

Grind the seeds into a paste using the same water to make a fine paste.

Apply it on the roots of your hair, and leave it for 20 minutes. Slowly massage, and wash off using a shampoo.

That can be followed at least twice a week for optimal results.

#2 Fenugreek hair mask for dandruff control

The first step is similar to the one mentioned above. Follow these steps:

Soak three tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in the water, and keep aside overnight.

Grind the fenugreek seeds into a fine paste.

Add on etablespoon of fresh lemon juice to the paste.

Carefully apply this paste to the scalp and hair.

Wait for 30 minutes for optimal results.

Rinse your hair with a mild shampoo.

The acid in lemon juice helps in management of dandruff due to its acidic nature. Remember to use organic, pesticide-free fenugreek for hair growth and dandruff management.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes