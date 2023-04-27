Can TikTok sleepy girl mocktail give you a good night's sleep?

TikTok Sleepy Girl mocktail is a new trend on the popular social media platform after Gracie Norton, an influencer, said that this drink gave her the best sleep of her life. The trend was started by another TikToker, Calee Shea, who shared the recipe for the drink with her followers in January.

Thousands of TikTokers have been sharing this recipe recently, and many have claimed amazing results. In this article, we look into the reality of this non-alcoholic drink and bring you the recipe for the Sleepy Girl mocktail that's making so much noise on the social media platform.

What's all the fuss about this non-alcoholic mixed drink?

Cherries contain loads of antioxidants. (Image via Unsplash/Mohammad Amin Masoudi)

The Sleepy Girl mocktail is made up of cherry juice and magnesium powder. It's believed that these two components are behind the improved sleep quality reported by TikTokers.

Insomnia is a condition where a person faces difficulty falling asleep. There are two types of Insomnia: acute and chronic. Chronic sleeplessness is associated with several long-term health implications, including higher risk of depression and other mental health issues. Poor sleep cuts off years of your life, too. During sleep, the body carries out repairs and other metabolic functions, so a lack of sleep can cause premature aging.

According to a 2010 study, cherries can help you fall asleep due to their antioxidant properties. Antioxidants are beneficial compounds that help reduce oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Magnesium is another important mineral required by the body. The benefits of magnesium include improved sleep quality due to its nerve-soothing properties. Magnesium glycinate is the best form of magnesium for the brain. However, the magnesium powder required to prepare the Sleepy Girl mocktail is usually available in other chemical forms.

Sleepy girl mocktail recipe

Cherry juice can improve sleep quality. (Image via Unsplash/Roksolana Zasiadko)

Here's the TikTok simple three-step recipe for the Sleepy Girl mocktail:

Put some ice in a glass.

Add half a cup of cherry juice, and mix one tablespoon of magnesium powder.

Add some of your flavored soda, and enjoy chilled!

This recipe requires magnesium powder, and it's advisable to buy food-grade magnesium powder that has been prepared for supplementation purposes only.

Cherry juice also contains the amino acid tryptophan, which is converted to melatonin and serotonin, both essential neurotransmitters associated with happiness and relaxation.

These hormones can also reduce chances of depression and give you a good night's sleep. Using fresh cherries to make the juice required for the Sleepy Girl mocktail is a better option than using packaged juices. That will ensure you get all the health benefits of cherries.

