Can vegetables make you fat? A new study says so

Three vegetables can make you fat, according to a study conducted by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. Participants in the study were 65 years old or born between 1985 and 2014. This data was combined to analyze and conclude the results.

The medical history, personal characteristics and lifestyle habits of the participants were collected. It was found that people gained 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) every four years on average.

Fact check: Can vegetables make you fat?

Fat gain can depend on various factors. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

The diets of 136,432 people were recorded for 24 years along with other questionnaire data.

The food items they ate were noted carefully as well. It was found that participants who ate certain vegetables gained more fat than people who ate other vegetables. Potatoes, peas and sweetcorn were the three vegetables that caused weight gain.

Interestingly, participants who ate non-starchy vegetables, like broccoli, carrots and spinach, tended to put on less weight. Starchy vegetables contain more glucose, which causes insulin spikes, the main trigger for fat gain. Starchy vs non-starchy vegetables has always been a debate.

Vegetables that can make you fat

All starchy vegetables can make you gain weight. The study concluded this fact about potatoes, peas and sweetcorn, but other starchy vegetables also have similar effects. Other starchy vegetables include:

Corn

Sweet potatoes

Green peas

Beets

Acorn squash

Butternut squash

Turnips

Starch yields glucose on digestion, and this glucose can cause blood sugar spikes. High glucose levels in the blood trigger weight gain. In general, it's recommended to avoid starchy vegetables and go for non-starchy ones.

Which vegetables are good for weight loss?

Low-carb vegetables can help with weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Total Shape)

Keto-friendly low-carb vegetables can be considered ideal for weight loss, as they do not cause a spike in blood glucose levels.

Non-starchy vegetables include:

Black olives

Purple cabbage

Eggplant

Red peppers

Tomatoes

Summer squash

Asparagus

Brussels sprouts

Celery

Cabbage

Among these vegetables, celery, cabbage and red peppers are among the low-carb ones.

Other non-starchy vegetables are also considered safe in a weight-loss diet. The type and amount of carbohydrate definitely has an effect on metabolism and body composition.

Increases in glycemic load have already been associated with fat gain in various studies. However, it has to be kept in mind that the aforementioned study is an observational one.

Laboratory research is required to know the actual effects. A ketogenic diet or a Mediterranean diet with healthy low-carb vegetables can be considered among the best diets for weight loss.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.