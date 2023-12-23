Causes and symptoms of a stress ulcer you need to watch out for 

A stress ulcer is typically caused by physical stress on the body such as an injury, hospitalization, burns, etc. This leads to open sores, particularly in the upper digestive tract, which further damages the gastrointestinal lining. That causes uncomfortable symptoms like vomiting and mouth ulcers.

These sores can cause bleeding, irritation, and pain and may also lead to an increased risk of infection in the body. Read through to know more about stress ulcer causes, symptoms, and treatments that can help.

What are the major causes of a stress ulcer?

Stress-induced ulcers can be caused by accidents and injuries. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Stress ulcers can be caused by numerous physical stresses, including:

Chronic stress

brain injury

surgery

viral infection

accident

burns

shock

sepsis

hemorrhage

hormonal changes

prolonged use of anti-inflammatory medications

certain medical conditions

While anyone with immense physical stress can get a stress-induced ulcer, the problem is common among people who are hospitalized, particularly in the intensive care units (ICU).

Some people are also at a higher risk of getting a stress-related ulcer and developing complications. These include people with:

a history of ulcers

issues with blood cells

a history of brain injury or surgery

heart diseases

It is important to note that the aforementioned people are also at a higher risk of developing certain complications associated with stress ulcers. These include bleeding, severe nausea, anemia, hemorrhagic shock, strictures and more.

What are some common stress ulcer symptoms?

Symptoms include upper abdominal pain, bloating and more. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

From no symptoms at all to major ones like blood in vomit and other serious complications, signs of an ulcer from stress can vary from one person to another and may also depend on the cause.

The following are some of the most common signs and symptoms of a stress-induced ulcer:

blood in stool

a black and tarry stool

blood in vomit

bloating

upper abdominal pain

lightheadedness

low blood pressure

pale skin

feeling weak or anemic

shortness of breath

Some stress ulcers can also cause severe bleeding leading to dangerous blood loss and lead to life-threatening complications. Although this is more likely to happen to people with physical stresses like brain injury or any other serious bodily trauma.

What are the treatment options?

Treatments can include antibiotics. (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

Once diagnosed with the help of endoscopy, a stress ulcer can be easily treated with medications. Certain preventive measures can be beneficial, too.

Here’s a look at some of the most common treatments for stomach and mouth ulcers:

Stomach ulcers: For stomach ulcers, the treatment mainly depends on the cause of the problem. Your doctor will first work to identify the cause of the ulcer and then suggest medications like antibiotics and recommend certain foods for the same.

If your stomach ulcer is caused by any kind of NSAID, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be recommended by your healthcare provider. Alternatively, your doctor may ask you to stop the NSAID or suggest a proton pump inhibitor.

Mouth ulcers: For mouth ulcers, certain lifestyle and dietary changes are enough to treat the problem. These may include:

avoiding foods that are spicy, excessively salty, hot and hard

managing your stress levels

limiting or quitting the use of alcohol and tobacco products

drinking lots of fluids

maintaining a good oral hygiene

managing mouth-related infections and other problems

Moreover, you can also use over-the-counter antibiotics and medicated mouthwashes suggested by your healthcare provider.

If left untreated, a stress ulcer can lead to health conditions that can be persistent and disrupt your everyday routine. These can include vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, faintness, gastric problems such as gas and bloating and more.

You should consult a doctor immediately if you notice blood in your vomit or have bloody stools. For mouth ulcers that are extremely painful, don’t go away within two weeks, or is affecting your ability to talk, drink and eat, seek medical attention as soon as possible.