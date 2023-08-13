Celebrities with OCD: Navigating Obsessions through Fame

Many celebrities with OCD have come forward in recent years to discuss their mental health concerns and journey with obsessive compulsive disorder. It's a mental health condition that can affect anyone, including those who are constantly in the limelight. OCD, like other mental health condition, does not discriminate on the basis of fame and status.

As is widely understood, OCD is accompanied by obsessions (powerful, intrusive thoughts, that the person wants to avoid) and compulsions (behaviors that an individual engages in an attempt to reduce the obsessions).

However, OCD is not about the preference for cleaning and organizing alone, which is a common misconception. Unfortunately, sometimes, the word gets used loosely, even by celebrities. Yet, there are several celebrities with OCD who have shared authentic experiences about this condition.

Celebrities with OCD: How Many Do You Recognize?

Several celebrities with OCD have shed light on something that often gets missed out--those in the spotlight become more susceptible to public criticism and discrimination.

It's also key to remember that there are various types of OCD, and not all celebrities with OCD experience the same type. Here's a brief list of celebrities who have openly shared their experiences with OCD.

1) Leonardo DiCaprio

Among the celebrities with OCD, even the most popular ones may be fighting a long battle with their condition, away from the public eye.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks volumes about environmental causes and protection of ancient cultures. However, did you know that he struggles with obsessions of need for symmetry and balance? In an interview with The Mirror Dicaprio revealed,

"When I tell others that I have OCD, they think of it as a cleaning thing. This is not the case for me."

You may think that this might be a good trait for one to possess, but for a person with OCD, it can be a nightmare.

2) Justin Timberlake

As an actor and singer, symmetry can be an essential part of your work. However, for Justin, it comes in the form of an obsession to arrange objects in a straight line. Justin also revealed in a 2006 interview with Diane Sawyer,

"I have OCD mixed with ADD. You try living with that. It's complicated."

Like many other individuals with OCD, this tendency comes from the need to control outcomes, or rather, your environment. OCD is a type of anxiety disorder. When plagued with anxiety, you feel a loss of control, and by engaging in compulsions, you gain some control.

3) Cameron Diaz

Former model and actress Cameron Diaz has been candid about her experiences with OCD. Diaz, for the longest time, has reportedly feared germs. This is often clubbed under contamination type of OCD.

In a 2014 interview with Good Housekeeping Magazine, Diaz revealed that,

"I had a phobia of germs, but have made peace with it."

4) Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel is best known as a comedian and host, who has been active in talking about the experiences of living with OCD. Like Diaz, Mandel experiences contamination OCD.

As a consequence of the condition, Mandel fears physical contact. Howie has also written a autobigography about his intense fears called Here Is the Deal: Don’t Touch Me. He reveals in the book,

"I like to fist bump people and keep my head shaved."

5) BTS Suga

Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, has used his global representation to talk about mental health in general and his own experiences. Suga has also spoken candidly about depression and OCD in his songs.

In a round of interviews with Rolling Stone, Suga also spoke about the importance of letting your emotions out, rather than bottling them all up. Suga also shed light on his emotions and thoughts,

"They need to be discussed and expressed. Whatever emotions that I may be feeling, I’m always ready to express them now.”

6) Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello has also shed light on her experiencing shame and stigma that stopped her from seeking help for anxiety and OCD for a long time. In an early 2020 essay, Cabello revealed in Wall Street Journal,

“Far from being a sign of weakness, owning our struggles and taking the steps to heal is powerful.”

Cabello's experience of anxiety and mental health has not been an easy one. She has used an integrated approach with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, meditation, breath work, and self-care that helped her manage her OCD.

Famous people with OCD are just like any of us, when it comes to managing their mental health. No one is blessed with an excellent mental health, rather everyone works and strives to make it better.

Just like the celebrities with OCD, its essential for you to know that talking about your symptoms doesn't make you weak. Rather, doing something for your well-being makes you better. At the same time, it is important to view these celebrities with OCD from an empathetic lens and allow them to recover in their private space.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

